Ice hockey | Ilves’ paint remained untouched for more than three hours

Ilves won for the third time this season in Tampere’s local game.

To Tampere Ilves’ streak of zero goals in the hockey league stretched to more than three hours, before Tapparan Walter Merelä managed to pass by Marek Langhamer with his 1–3 hit in Friday’s derby in Tampere.

Ilves, who tinkered with their defense, managed to keep their goal intact for a good 187 minutes.

Friday’s fiery local battle turned for Ilves at the beginning of the second period when Tappara keeper Christian Heljanko had to dig the puck from behind his back twice in 24 seconds.

Tappara came within a goal in the final set, but Ilves finally recorded the third local win of the season out of four matches with a score of 4–3.

“The right team won. We were in the viewing section for 25 minutes. The top game was not at the required level. I felt that at the beginning they didn’t understand how high-quality and fast the team was up against,” Tappara’s head coach Jussi Tapola said.

Series runner-up Ilves, who climbed past Tappara, have won five of their previous six games. Scored the decisive fourth goal Joona Ikonen became the first player to reach the 20-goal mark this season.

“We were really efficient today. At the beginning of the second period, there was a goal from practically every position,” head coach of Ilves Antti Pennanen rejoiced.

Series leader Lukko lost at home to HPK after the shootout 2–3, and its lead over Ilves is five points. Of course, Ilves has played three matches less.

In other matches, KalPa beat Jukurit 6–3 at home and JYP beat Sport 4–0 at home.

League:

Lukko–HPK vl. 2–3 (0–2, 1–0, 1–0, 0–0, 0–1)

JYP–Sport 4–0 (1–0, 1–0, 2–0)

KalPa–Jukurit 6–3 (3–1, 0–2, 3–0)

Tappara–Ilves 3–4 (0–1, 2–3, 1–0)