Three quarter-final matches will be played on Saturday.

Pelicans and Kalpa met for the first time on Friday.

HS

16:58 | Updated 17:07

Ice hockey The league quarterfinals continue today, Saturday, with three matches. Ilves–Ässät and KalPa–Pelicans start at 5 p.m. and Lukko–HIFK at 6:30 p.m.

Of the trio, KalPa and Pelicans have met once already. Pelicans won 2–1 in Lahti on Friday.