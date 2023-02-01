Ice hockey | Ilves has played 155 minutes without a goal – Aces and Kärpät in a huge blow in the SM league

A round of four games was played in the SM league on Wednesday.

Lauri Marjamäki coached by Kärpät, who performed sparingly this season, is now in a wild mood. On Wednesday, JYP had to prove the power of the people of Oulu, who clearly lost 4–0 in Oulu.

Kärppie’s power cannon had completed two goals Julius Junttila.

Kärpät is on a four-game winning streak. In its previous match, it defeated Tappara convincingly 4–2 and before that SaiPa no less than 8–2. The inefficiency that plagued the team all season seems to have subsided.

Kärpät is fifth in the standings.

JYP, on the other hand, has a dark side. The people from Jyväskylä are trying to edge towards the last playoff spot, but with these results, moving up from 14th place remains a dream.

If is easing the pain of Kärppie’s goal scoring, while league runner-up Ilves, on the other hand, is completely in plaster.

Tupsukorvat got a clean sheet in their second consecutive match, when TPS claimed a 2–0 victory over Tampere. He made the 1-0 hit that was the winning goal Aarne Intonen in time 49.55.

In their previous match, Ilves lost to Äss 0–2. Ilves’ clean streak has already continued for 155 minutes and 10 seconds.

SaiPan the gloomy raven migration continued in Vaasa, when Sport overthrew SaiPa with a score of 5–2. The series jumbo, who emptied his team with a brisk hand, has already lost eight matches in a row.

Jesse Paukku scored two goals for Vaasa.

This hardly many could wait before the start of the season, but Porin Ässät is currently one of the hottest teams in the SM league.

On Wednesday, the pot shirts were already bowing to the Jukurei in Mikkeli, but Karri Kiven the troops rose from a 0–1 defeat position in the final set to parallel and over. He scored the winning goal Alexander Ruuttu half a minute before the final buzzer.

Ässät is in eighth place in the standings and is struggling to reach the top six. It has won seven of the last eight matches.

In places 4.–8. five teams (Pelicans, Kärpät, TPS, KalPa, Ässät) are only within three points of each other.