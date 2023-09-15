Ice hockey | Ilves fans interfered with their phone chatter in the middle of the match – Lukko claimed victory from Tampere

The Ilves supporter group Section 41 took a firm stand.

league club The Ilves supporter group Section 41 took a position on the behavior in the stands in the message service X.

“Last season, we noticed a worrying phenomenon nesting in the supporters’ stands, when instead of supporting, some people started fiddling with their phones in the middle of the match,” Section 41 writes in its message.

According to the supporter group, the phone was often used for filming or texting with friends.

The fan group states that the match on the phone screen is not the same experience as watching it with your own eyes.

In addition, Section 41 states that photographing others, especially at close range, is very disrespectful.

“However, being on the phone in the middle of the game is not support and we don’t want that in our stands,” says the message from Ward 41.

Lynx faced Rauma Luko in his home hall on Thursday. The match ended 4–3 in favor of Luko. He scored the deciding goal in overtime Tuukka Tieksola.

In the league’s opening match of this season, Ilves beat Ässät Pori 4–3 on Wednesday. Lukko, on the other hand, lost 1–2 to HPK in Rauma on Tuesday.

The league continues on Friday, when the matches HPK–TPS, SaiPa–KooKoo, Sport–Ässät and Tappara–HIFK will be played. For HIFK, the match is the first of the league season.