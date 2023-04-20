Ice hockey | Ilves defeated HIFK in a fiery bronze match – Petri Kontiola’s career ended

Ilves defeated HIFK in the bronze medal match of the SM league. At the same time, the careers of two lion conkers ended.

Ilves–HIFK 3–2 (1–1, 1–0, 1–1)

To Tampere Ilves won the bronze medals of the SM league for the second year in a row. In Thursday night’s bronze medal match, it beat HIFK 3–2 on its home ice.

The last time Ilves won medals in two consecutive seasons was in 1989–1990.

At the same time, the careers of two Ilves champions ended in the bronze match. Petri Kontiolan the termination had been known for a long time, but also another lion king Jarno Koskiranta said he would stop by tonight.

From the bronze medal match in the end a tight and even hot struggle was formed.

Iiro Pakarinen gave HIFK a 1–0 lead after a good six minutes of play, but Matias Mantykivi brought Ilves up to the level with his fiery wrist shot in 12:07.

Ilves clearly took control of the game in the second period. It took a 2–1 lead just before the middle of the second period Tommi Tikan on the finish line.

In the second half, Ilves also had more opportunities to create additional goals, but with HIFK’s goal Roope Taponen kept his team in the bronze medal fight.

To the third one HIFK came with a heart. The set had only been played for a good minute when Leevi Teissala sailed spectacularly through Ilves’ defense and scored a 2-2 tie from the knuckle.

However, Ilves responded quickly again. Santeri Virtanen suti scored from the front to give Ilves a 3–2 lead in 48:23.

Soon after this, emotions really spilled over.

Ilves goalkeeper Marek Langhamer hit HIFK with his bat Micke-Max Åstenia into the mouth. The situation was preceded by Åsten’s fall in front of Langhamer.

The situation most obviously went unnoticed by the judges, as Langhamer was not awarded a penalty. Head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen did not digest this and became hot towards the jury.

Before the match had even had time to continue, a mass commotion broke out on the ice, for which punishments were handed out to several brawlers. The main prizes were Ilves’ Tikka and HIFK’s Kristian Vesalainenboth of whom were punished for unsportsmanlike behavior.

In the end, HIFK was able to chase the equalizer for a minute and a half with a 6-to-4 advantage, but Ilves held on and got to celebrate the bronze in front of more than 8,000 spectators.

Kontiola and as a counterweight to the end of Koskiranta’s career in the bronze match, the first league match of his career was played by HIFK’s top promise Casper Lundell, 19 – as the center of the triple chain. Lundell is an NHL hockey player by Anton Lundell kid brother.