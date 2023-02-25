Ice hockey | Ilves and KooKoo’s shortest players got a break from fights

Henrik Haapala decided the match in overtime.

Both the teams fought for important points in the hockey league on Saturday, when Ilves finally defeated KooKoo 3–2 Henrik Haapalan with an overtime goal.

The intensity of the battle culminated in the teams’ shortest players, i.e. 175-centimeter Haapala and 169-centimeter Teemu Rautiainen. Both were suspended for fighting in the match, Haapala’s pair was Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Rautiainen Leo Loöf.

“I told Teemu at the beginning that in the future we would let others take care of these things. Yes, in the match you could see that KooKoo was playing for the last player positions, it was a tough fight. It must have been the first 2+2 win of my career, I didn’t want to be just the receiving side in front of the goal,” said Haapala.

Rautiainen, who played six seasons in Ilves during his career, had plenty of friends to talk to after the game. There was no mercy in the match. KooKoo played its third overtime game of the week, and the loss was the second, the point streak is five games long.

“We are fighting for important points, and that’s why there was enough emotion in the game. I would rather fight for the top spot than for the tenth place, but this was also an important point. It’s not customary to back down if the situation is on,” Rautiainen emphasized.