Ice hockey | Ilves acquired the KHL champion and sent his junior promise to another club

Jarno Koskiranta, 36, will move to Ilves on loan for the rest of the season and Emil Järventie, 17, will join SaiPa’s ranks with a loan agreement covering this and next season.

In exchange Jarno Koskiranta36, moves to Ilves on loan for the rest of the season and Emil Järventie17, joins SaiPa’s ranks with a comprehensive loan agreement for this and next season.

Koskiranta, who is moving to Ilves on a loan deal for the rest of the season, has scored 1+6=7 power points in 37 matches this season.

In his third season as SaiPa’s captain, center forward Koskiranta has played a total of 330 regular season matches in the SM league with 70+101=171 and 14 playoff matches with 9+1=10.

In the 2012–2013 season, while playing in Tappara, he won silver at the Championship.

in the KHL Koskiranta represented Sibir Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg SKA in the seasons 2013–2020. He won the series championship in SKA in the 2016–2017 season.

In Leijon, Koskiranta won World Cup silver in 2016.

“We wanted to strengthen our center forward department even more with the end of the season in mind, and from him we will get a player who can reliably carry responsibility in important moments,” says Ilves’ sports director Timo Koskela in the bulletin.

Lynx foster Emil Järventie moves to SaiPa with a comprehensive loan agreement for this and next season.

Järventie, who played on loan in KooVee’s Mestis team and Ilves’ U20 and U18 teams in the early season, scored 3+1=4 points in 16 Mestis matches and 8+11=19 points in 21 matches in the U20 SM series.

Lynx and Järventie’s player contract extends until spring 2024 and includes the club’s option for the 2024–2025 season.

“SaiPa was interested in having Emil Järventie in their ranks, and we saw this loan agreement as sensible for both the player and both clubs. However, we definitely wanted to stick to our own contract as well. Emil is a very talented young player, and our goal is that from Ilves’ point of view, he will be an even more ready player with the possible in the 2024–2025 option period”, sports director Koskela explained.

