Ice hockey | Ilari Melart found an easy sleeping pill for herself – “Sleep will be good”

HIFK defender Ilari Melart returned to Finland for this season. In Melarti’s opinion, the closed Liiga is a disgrace to Finnish hockey.

Ilari Melartia could well be described as a HIFK-looking man.

Physical way of playing, junior years in HIFK’s shirt and finally for this season returning home from a foreign tour without representing other Finnish clubs. With a three-year contract, because there is no longing for anywhere else either.

The cycle stretched to nine seasons, but the decision to return was ultimately easy. According to Melart, the team spirit in Adler Mannheim in Germany was not the best possible and at the same time there were health problems in the family.

“Nothing more serious, but enough to make me want to go to Finland. The work side in Germany was not so good that it would have made up for it when it was sometimes difficult with the family. We decided that it is better to be at home in Finland”, Melart explains the decision to return.

Melart’s family includes his wife and two children, aged 4.5 and 1.5 years. Everyday life outside the team revolves closely around family life. After the kids go to bed, Melart has a habit of going for a dip in the open air.

“There is an open-air swimming spot a few minutes away, and if you go for a dip, you’ll sleep well,” says Melart.

Melart has long been a staunch user of the cold water basin in the changing rooms. He has only been to Avanto in Finland, but the habit is so deep that he doesn’t even need a sauna after soaking in cold water.

Ilari Melart says that the 125-year-old HIFK is one of Finland’s major sports brands.

When Melart went on his tour, it was 2013. At that time Melart, who had just turned 24 years old, had joined the national team for the 2013 home games and the road led to the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.

The national team command already said that the development was on the right track, even though Melart was known to many primarily for his fights.

There are enough examples. Melart challenged as a 19-year-old newcomer Erkki Rajamäki. Jere Karalahten Melart challenged in 2010, when Karalahti played for the first time in the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink in the Joker’s shirt.

Likewise, he was one of the players suspended for the fights that started By Semir Ben-Amor after being attacked Ville Peltonen attack.

Since then, Melart has played a big role in winning the Swedish championship with Växjö, for example, but the events of the previous HIFK rupeama are still remembered.

“Those things have happened, but a lot has happened since then. They don’t really go through my mind. I don’t think about things from ten years ago. Maybe they are more on other people’s minds.”, Melart acknowledges that things have come to the fore.

Melart says that a few times he was recognized on the street and there was feedback about the events at the rink, but according to him, not in disturbing amounts.

“Fortunately, social media wasn’t such a big deal back then. I don’t even use social media these days. Back then, magazines wrote, but nowadays Instagram, Twitter and others are a bigger deal. Maybe then I could get away with less. Of course, sometimes you think about what you’re writing, but maybe it’s not in your nature to think too much about what others are saying.”

Except that Melart promotes HIFK’s cause on the field and as vice-captain, he aims to promote hockey’s cause on a wider scale in the board of Suomen jäikkiekkoilijat ry, the better-known players’ association.

Melart joined the board last summer. At first, he says he wanted to go along, but the thought of the possibility of influencing the development of hockey conditions turned his head.

“Even though mentally I’m more from Eteläranta than Hakaniemi, hockey is an exceptional sport in that ay-liike and the clubs as employers are a little closer to each other than usual and pull the same rope,” says Melart.

And there are views on the future of hockey. The most obvious of them is that Melarti thinks the Liiga should be opened.

“The closed league makes Finnish ice hockey look too good. My wish would be to see that sportsmanship would be prioritized again and the league would be opened,” says Melart.

Melart states in the same breath that the players’ association does not really have a say in the transparency of the series. To a large extent, it is about influencing opinion.

Melarti’s own view on the matter is solid, and according to him, the majority of players also support transparency.

In Melarti’s opinion, a closed series does not work in the long term. He also questions whether the financial situation of the league clubs has strengthened during the closed series.

“The situation is not catastrophic, but we have fallen behind the European salary level.”

Melart says he followed the qualifying games in Sweden closely. He reminds that some of the relegated clubs have managed to get back up.

“It has been said that if the club collapses, how many people will lose their jobs. I would turn it around in such a way that many jobs will be lost when it is not possible to move up.”

Ilari Melart came to HIFK with a three-year contract.

Melart does not take a firm position on where the number of teams in the League should be set during the open series, but a series that is slightly smaller than the current one is in my thoughts.

At the same time, Mestis should be put on a better footing.

“At the moment, there are hardly any professional players in Mestis. There are very few players in the series whose tenests are even above the athlete security limit,” says Melart.

The limit of athlete protection in the 2022–23 season is 12,090 euros. If the player Earns more, the employer must take out sports insurance for him.

Melart, on the other hand, gives positive feedback, for example, to the health care of Liiga teams. He praises the fact that, for example, MRIs are easily accessible and that both doctors and Physiotherapists are top-class professionals.

Likewise, the funding opportunity in itself is in good shape, according to Melarti.

“There has been a discussion about trying to run merit-based. Funding could be removed if we were completely covered by the general system. It is better that there is still an athlete funding option.”

On Melart and HIFK has enough work for the rest of the season. The ranking has fluctuated on both sides of tenth place. The team will have to fight for a place in the playoffs for a long time, but since the turn of the year, the pace of points has been improving.

HIFK starts Friday’s match against HPK in 12th place. Measured by point average, the ranking is ninth.

“The investment is not what one would like. I could see that there have been upward trends, especially this year. Let’s try to stick to it. If we stay on this path, there is a chance to go high”, says Melart.

HIFK was founded in 1897, and the current season is the club’s festive season. Friday’s match against HPK is a celebration match.

Melart arrived at HIFK for the first time as an elementary school student, after the family returned to Finland from Malmö, Sweden. Appreciation for one’s own club is strong.

“HIFK is one of Finland’s major sports brands. I myself want to be able to make an impact so that sporting success would be even better. There is no doubt that HIFK is important to the League,” says Melart.

The principles born in the past years are alive and well in a society that has reached maturity. It has long been a practice at HIFK that long underwear does not belong in the team locker room. Former HIFK players recalled the practice in a video five years ago when the club turned 120 years old.

Even in the 125-year period, underwear fashion has been touched upon.

“One has had to be cut this season. An unnamed person from Turku came to the booth wearing long breeches and then left with short breeches back with fines poorer. There haven’t been a lot of those entrepreneurs.”

HIFK’s 125th anniversary match against HPK will be played at the Helsinki Ice Hall on Friday from 18:30.

33 years old

Raised by HIFK

Other clubs: Springfield Falcons, (AHL), Jugra Hanti-Mansijsk (KHL), Luleå (SHL), Färjestad (SHL), Vaxjö (SHL), Adler Mannheim (DEL)

Championship gold in the 2010–2011 season

Swedish champion in Växjö in the 2020–2021 season