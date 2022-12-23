Ice hockey | IL: A Joker board member admits that the team doesn’t have a hall to play in

Jokers’ goal is to play in Mestis next season, but first the club should find a home stadium.

Helsinki The possible playing of the Jokers next season in Mestis is still a long way behind. However, the matter boils down to two points: The Jokers currently do not have a home hall and, in fact, neither a team.

This is how the new joker company describes it, Joel Harkimon member of the board of the owned Team Jokerit oy Jorma Mäkinen For Iltalehti. Mäkinen represents Jokerit ry, which maintains junior teams, on the board.

“The ice rink shop in your corner. We don’t have a hall to play in, and we don’t have a team either, so there’s no point in doing anything,” Mäkinen tells Iltalehte.

Jokers the number one goal is to play in the former Hartwall arena, but according to the current information, the stores in the Russian-owned hall are frozen. According to Mäkinen, this has especially caused a setback to the Jokers’ plans.

The government’s situation is influenced by the EU’s decision to put Russia on the list of states that support terrorism, as well as a proposal supported by Finland and Poland, according to which the assets of sanctioned Russians would be seized in EU countries and the realized funds would be directed directly to Ukraine.

Jokers is also Inquired about the possibility of playing in the Nordenskiöldinkatu hall, where HIFK plays its home matches and where Jokerit played until 1997. The ice rink foundation that manages the hall does not rule out this possibility, but no measures have been taken for the Jokers.

Joki should apply for playing in Mestis by the end of March. By then, the hall situation should also be resolved.