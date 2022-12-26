Ice hockey | IIHF General Secretary Matti Nurminen: The date of Russia’s return has not been discussed

Nurminen admits that organizing the World Cup for the best players is not easy.

Finnish worked in ice hockey management positions for 21 years Matti Nurminen received a valuable boost from the top of the sport in the spring, when he was elected secretary general of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Nurminen, who worked as the CEO of the Finnish Hockey League, packed his bags in the festive mood of the Lions’ golden WC home championships to move to his new home base in Zurich, Switzerland.

Nurminen’s first half-year as general secretary has gone well, although the sports year has also been confusing in the field of ice hockey. Just when the worst wave of the corona pandemic subsided, the sports world was faced with a new question due to the Russian war of aggression.

“If you think about the last few years, it has been difficult and difficult for all organizations and people, certainly also in the IIHF office. Above all with covid and on top of that the geopolitical situation. But we have a great, experienced, competent and professional organization, and we have survived the difficult times just fine,” commented Nurminen, who is in charge of operations at the IIHF, by phone before Christmas.

In the middle of a difficult time, the winds of change have been blowing in the IIHF. Served as chairman for 27 years, known for his warm relations with Russia Rene Fasel stepped down from the union in the fall of 2021, and a French-Canadian was chosen for the management position Luc Tardif. Worked as general secretary since 2006 Horst Lichtner had been fired just a couple of months earlier.

Russia and the extensive sports ban concerning Belarus has continued for almost a year and will also continue in the IIHF for the time being. According to Nurminen, there has been no active discussion about the possible return of the puck by the IIHF.

“The subject is certainly not topical at the moment and that’s why the discussion doesn’t really take place in practice. At the September congress, we made a decision in principle on how to integrate them back into our system when the time is right, but that time has not been discussed,” commented Nurminen.

In December, the International Olympic Committee discussed the Russia issue more actively. However, Nurminen did not want to comment on how other sports bodies have handled the matter.

In November puck fans were disappointed when the NHL announced that the World Cup national team tournament it was preparing could not be held until February 2024. So we still have to wait for the national team meeting of the world’s absolute top players.

Among other things ESPN reportsthat the postponement was due to scheduling and logistical reasons, in addition to which the NHL would have liked the Russian players to participate in the tournament.

“Certainly all puck fans would strongly like to see the best players against the best, but organizing that tournament is not easy. Playing in the middle of the season would bring its own challenges, but the discussions will continue,” said Nurminen, describing the relations between the IIHF and the Taalaliga as uncomplicated.

To come the year’s puck calendar looks familiar and safe from the IIHF’s side. At the turn of the year, the under-20 men’s WC tournament is aimed at successfully taking place across Canada in Halifax and Moncton. The women’s World Cup is also scheduled to be held in Canada in the usual spring time.

“We have to knock on wood, but we firmly believe that we will be able to organize the normal twenties competitions”, assured the general secretary, who is traveling to Halifax for the playoff phase.