Ice hockey | “I love the sauna” – HIFK's new star is on a roll

HIFK struggled again and lost to Rauma Luko in their home arena, but the hottest name in the SM league shines in the back lines.

Last the most talked about league player of all time has been in the middle of a lot of trouble in JYP, and now he has moved to Ilves Sami Niku. However, another star defender has shone the brightest on the league ice.

Helsinki IFK's top confirmation Luke Martin is the hottest defender name in the SM league right now. Since the turn of the year, the 25-year-old Yankee defender has been picking up power points at a slow pace.

Martin is the most effective defender this year with a balance of 1+13. During the super month, he has risen to the rock-solid top three in the point exchange of the SM league defenders.

In Wednesday's 2–3 home loss against Lukko, Martin started the final set with the advantage of HIFK's 2–2 draw. The style was familiar: Martin fired a hot wrist shot from the line, and Eetu Koivistoinen hit the spindle.

Martin's season total is impressive: 35 (9+26) points in 40 games.

At the moment, he is roasting at a convincing pace of 49 points.

“I always have high expectations of myself. It's nice that the superiority works and they trust me, but I'm not surprised by the score. And I'm never satisfied,” Martin declares.

The previous one once the HIFK defender broke the magical 50-point mark in the 2006-07 season, when the little man Cory Murphy scored exactly 50 points.

Martin has a good shot at breaking even the all-time single-season point record of HIFK defenders.

It is held by someone from Finland who rose to the star category of the NHL Brian Rafalski. In the 1998–99 season, he scored 53 (19+34) points in 53 games in HIFK's shirt.

“Good American”, Martin exclaims, but did not guarantee that the record will be broken.

“I'll put my head down and see where it ends after the season ends.”

53 points is also a record for defenders in the SM league. The first place is held instead of Rafalski Pekka Rautakalliowho scored 53 points in just 36 games in 1978–79.

The SM league has seen an exceptional number of power defenders this season. There are no less than three potential 50-point defenders: Niku, Martin and KooKoon Charle-Edouard D'Astouswho is a man known to Martin.

“He's my old pack mate from Utah. I enjoy playing with him. It's great to see how well he is also doing in Finland.”

August Martin, who moved to HIFK at the beginning of the season, showed at the beginning of the regular season what level the player from the United States arrived in Helsinki.

HIFK needed a puck leader and a reliable lineman for the first team. Martin has responded handsomely to the shout.

The defender from St. Louis has brought international-level puck and performance reliability and much-needed power to HIFK's back lines.

Martin has forged the result in the top grid with a steady, sure pace.

The fact that he has missed points only once in four consecutive matches says a lot about the consistency.

However, Martin still sees clear development areas in his playing.

“Overall, the season has gone well, but there are still a lot of things I need to work on. I'm trying to round out my game. I still want to skate better with the puck. There is a lot of space on the ice, and we need to make better use of it and get our feet moving.”

Adaptation the new culture has been facilitated by Martin's much praised attitude. The Yankee defenseman started learning Finnish immediately after arriving in the country.

Vocabulary accumulated at a fast pace in the beginning, but lately it has been quieter.

“Now the development has stopped a bit. I haven't been able to take as many lessons because there are so many games. I picked up words here and there. The puck vocabulary is pretty well under control,” says Martin.

Martin has already become so Finnish that he enjoys one tradition very much.

“I love the sauna”, Martin announces in Finnish.

On the rise: At this pace, the heartbeats of HIFK's coaching. On paper, they have an expensive, famous and very striking team, but HIFK has not convinced in the last rounds. HIFK has won four of the last five matches. On Wednesday against Lukko, HIFK was at times in a tough washing machine under strong pressure from Lukko.

In the invoice: Since the turn of the year, HIFK has been relying on the number one chain led by Jori Lehterä. On the wings, Julius Nättinen (six goals) and Eetu Koivistoinen (five) have scored most of HIFK's goals. In the last ten matches, HIFK's top strikers Kristian Vesalainen, Juha Jääskä and Iiro Pakarinen have only scored a goal.