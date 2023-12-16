Ice hockey | Hughes' hat trick lifted New Jersey to victory over Columbus

Erik Haula also contributed to the Devils' goal balance, whose second goal for the visitors came from the set.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the New Jersey Devils took the victory over the Ohio hosts with a clear score. The Devil's Patrol defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets with a score of 6–3.

The top scorer of the match had scored a hat trick in New Jersey Jack Hughes, who opened the goal account already in the first minute of the game. In the second set, Hughes scored a dominant 4–2 goal, and in the last minute of the match, he sealed the final score in Columbus's empty goal.

The goal balance of the Devils also increased Erik Haula, whose platform resulted in the visitors' second goal. Haula now has a total of eight goals and seven assists from the start of the season.

Montreal Canadiens again took a victory over the New York Islanders in his home arena with goals 5–3.

The goal account of the match was opened by the Finnish striker of Montreal Joel Armia, whose wrist shot sent the puck into the goal in the eighth minute of the opening set. The goal was Armia's fourth of the current season.

Montreal had the biggest goal difference With Josh Anderson and New York By Brock Nelsonwho scored two goals to a man.

Instead, Nelson's teammate accumulated the most power points Noah Dobsonwho recorded an assist on each of Nelson's hits, as well as another By Bo Horvat about success.

of Montreal Jesse Ylönen was on the ice for about ten minutes, but lacked power points.