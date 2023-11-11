Ice hockey | HS follows: Finland meets the Czech Republic in the Karelia tournament – HIFK star debuts with a goal for the Lions

Finland will play against the Czech Republic in Tampere’s Nokia Arena. HIFK’s Roope Taponen saves with the goal of the Lions.

Finland and the Czech Republic will meet in the second match of the Karelia tournament on Saturday. Finland defeated Switzerland 4–0 in the opening match on Thursday.

The head coach Jukka Jalonen has made small changes to the team composition. The goal of the lions is guarded by HIFK Roope Taponen. Petteri Lindbohm in turn moves outside the playing lineup.

