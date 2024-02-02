Ice hockey | Hockey's Eetu Selänne lit up when he got to the rink at the booing concert for the Joker fans

Eetu Selänne hit Kajaani's Hoki and took the ice to the referee for biting. The points remained for the Jokers with a 2–1 win.

2.2. 19:25 | Updated 2.2. 22:47

Last name In recent years, Selänne has been seen in the goal statistics at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink numerous times. There was one more time on Friday evening. This time with a very different style than in previous hits.

There where Teemu Selänne scored goals in the Joker's shirt into the opponents' net, Teemu's son Eetu Selänne hit Kajaani Hoki on Friday and the goal was scored for the Jokers.

Hockey went Eetu Selänten with a goal for a 1–0 lead in the first period. Selänne was able to drive through and after deflecting the puck past the Joker's goal player Ville Kolppanen. The goal came after Selänne had played an underpowered substitution. Served a good pass Eetu-Santeri Koivunen.

“I was pretty upset, but I saw that there was room to push through. I got to the finish line and made a small mistake and took the knuckle. I tried to go to the upper grandmother, but fortunately I got through somewhere,” Selänne said.

Selänne said he enjoyed the game in the heart of Helsinki. There was a lot of family and acquaintances at Selänte's place.

“It was amazing to play. Such a legendary hall and such bright lights. Joker fans made a great impression. When we skated on the ice, there were good boos. I turned on it. It was a fun game.”

Mestis posted the video below of Selänte's goal on their X account.

Back the goal wasn't enough for Hoki to score, the Jokers leveled up in the second period when Olavi Vauhkonen and Teemu Henritius built with their passes To Emil Kuusla vacancy. Kuusla had an easy job moving the puck into Hoki's goal.

Jokerit dominated the match, but Hoki's goalkeeper Kristian Tamminen played a strong match and repelled the hosts' attempts until the middle of the final set. Tamminen made 40 saves in the game and was Hoki's most visible player.

On time 50.22 Väinö Sirkiän the shot gave the Jokers an easy lead. The lead lasted until the end, so Jokerit won again.

Eetu Selänte In addition to the goal, the evening brought two minor penalties, one for inappropriate behavior towards the jury.

“In a couple of situations, I thought there would have been something. I was in a frenzy and grinding some shit. You should have just kept your mouth shut. Sometimes it goes with feelings.”

Your back has been visited by an army, and now all the focus is on hockey for the rest of the season.

“Intti was a great experience. I'm proud that I went and was able to play at the same time, even though I got tired at times. Now that it's over, there's a good foot and good power on the ice. Hopefully there will be even more wins.”

The number of Jokers' audience in the home game was less than 4,000 spectators this time. The explanatory factor was the strike, which affected public transport. There were 3,823 spectators at Nordenskiöldinkatu.