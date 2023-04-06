Ice hockey | HK Zemgale, who played a season in Suomen Mestis, won the Latvian championship again

In the Latvian final series, HK Zemgale defeated HK Mogo 4–1.

Ice hockey HK Zemgale, who played in Mesti this season, won their championship in the Latvian league on Wednesday.

Jelgava’s HK Zemgale defeated Riga’s HK Mogo in the fifth final match 5–1 and got to celebrate the championship with a 4–1 victory.

Zemgale won the Latvian discus gold last year as well.

HK Zemgale’s captain was chosen as the most valuable player of the playoffs Gatis Gricinskiswho scored 6+11=17 points in 12 playoff games.

“The match series could have gone differently, because practically all the matches were goal games. Both could have won every game,” Gricinskis said of the Latvian league on the website.

“The last game ended with a bigger difference, but the series was even and could have stretched to seven games.”

HK Zemgale opened the final series with a 4–3 overtime victory in the away arena. Mogo won the second final at home 3–1, and Zemgale won the triples and quadruple games at home also 3–1. The last goal of the second, third and fourth finals was scored in an empty net.

September Gricinskis, who just moved to Zemgale from Mogo, like many other regular players, played for both Mest and the Latvian league. In Mesti, Zemgale left behind two teams and finished 12th.

The domestic season ended with a celebration with a gold medal and the MVP award.

“Honestly, I thought it could be given to Ēriks or Purmalis,” said goalkeeper Grinciskis To Ēriks Vītols and Pēteris to Purmalis referring to.

HK Zemgale, who finished second in the regular season of the Latvian league, started the playoffs by defeating seventh-placed Lithuanian Elektrėnai Energijas with a 3–0 victory. In the semifinals, Zemgale gave a ride to Dinamo Riga, third in the regular season, with a 4–0 victory.

Zemgale suffered their only playoff loss in the finals against the winner of the regular season.

“The Latvian league is not very competitive. Mogo is our only opponent to be taken seriously, and the series cannot be compared to Mestis, which is a couple of notches higher. That’s why we are in Mestis”, the Zemgale pilot Artis Ābols said in March to HS.

HK Zemgale’s continuation in Mestis is in the hands of Mestis.