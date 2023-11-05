Ice hockey | Hjallis Harkimo admitted again – his opinion has completely changed regarding the Jokers

Presidential candidate and businessman Hjallis Harkimo has changed his opinion about his former actions.

Liike Nytin presidential candidate Hjallis Harkimo admitted Ilta-Sanom In an interview with HAAPALA-TV last week, that taking the Jokers to the Russian-led hockey league KHL was a mistake.

“It was a bad thing and I regret that I sold the Jokers there, but this is no longer the kind of thing that can be gutted any more. It has already been gutted,” Harkimo said in an interview.

At the same time, Harkimo said that he no longer has any connections to Russia.

“I don’t have anything there anymore. I haven’t seen them in five years.”

Harkimo’s coat has completely turned when it comes to Jokers. Previously, Harkimo has said that he does not regret leading Jokeri to Russian ownership.

When Jokerit had already become a political pawn in 2020, Harkimo was asked if he has started to regret selling the club. At that time, Harkimo’s answer spoke volumes.

“Hahhah, not really! On the contrary, I’m damn happy. Of course, it was time for everyone. I was happy at the time and I wanted to sell it, of course,” Harkimo said Ilta-Sanom in the interview.

In the same in an interview in 2020, Harkimo was asked if he regrets that Jokerit moved to the KHL.

“If I bought UPM-Kymmene shares and could predict how those shares would go, I’d be a millionaire. I couldn’t predict that there would be a Crimean war. I’m bad at predicting wars and predicting crises in Ukraine and predicting corona crises and predicting riots in Belarus.”

“You can’t do something that you regret. The situation when I sold was good. Then, at that time, there were no problems with Russia.”

Now However, Harkimo has said that he regrets it. His message changed already in the spring before the parliamentary elections.

“I started cooperation before the conquest of Crimea and the war in Ukraine. In hindsight it was a mistake, but I didn’t think so at the time. All the companies cooperated with the Russians,” said Harkimo of HS in the interview in February.

“Now it’s easy to say it was a mistake, but hindsight is always easy.”

Jokerit plays in Mestis this season.

Hjallis Harkimon Joel-boy tried to arrange the return of the Jokers to Finnish hockey leagues last fall, but the project fell through when it turned out that the Harkimo surname is looked down upon in Finnish hockey circles.

Now Jokerit plays in Mest under a new ownership group and is aiming for league promotion for the 2025–2026 season.

The situation at the former Hartwall arena, on the other hand, is sad. Harkimo sold the arena to Russian oligarchs, Gennady Timshenko and For Roman Rotenberg in 2013. Now the arena stands desolate without use.