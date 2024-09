Aron Kiviharju starts his second season at HIFK with a clean slate.

Aron Kiviharju went deep last season. Now HIFK’s 18-year-old defender promise is ready to answer the call.

Helsinki IFK’s players trickle out of the ice rink on Nordenskiöldinkatu wearing their civilian clothes towards the hot autumn day.

The last training day of the week is behind us and the last free weekend is ahead before the start of the SM league regular season.