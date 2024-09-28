Ice hockey | HIFK’s two star players were injured – fists were swinging in the Helsinki ice rink

Hockey|HIFK’s stars Roope Taponen and Jori Lehterä had a tough time against Pelicans.

28.9. 18:44 | Updated 28.9. 19:49

HIFK–Pelicans 2–5 (2–1, 0–3, 0–1)

Saturday night The SM league match between HIFK and Pelicans offered the audience plenty of emotion and events in addition to seven goals. Pelicans claimed three points from Nordis with 2–5 goals.

The match took a nasty turn after the middle of the second period, when HIFK’s goalkeeper Roope Taponen was injured.