Ice hockey | HIFK's “Tour de Bönde” continues – “Go outdoors and eat good food, and you'll be fine”

HIFK's number one goalkeeper Roope Taponen has found a good mood in the SM league.

of HIFK keeper Roope Taponen played a key role when HIFK beat Ässät away on Wednesday 1–0. Taponen guaranteed the win with his third clean sheet of the season.

Taponen, who was selected as the second star of the match, praised the team that defended well in front after the match. Even though his teammates couldn't score a goal despite several positions and chances of superiority, the 22-year-old goalkeeper kept a cool head.

“Someone wise once said that when everyone skis their own ski well in the relay, their team will do well. In the end games, it doesn't matter what happens at the other end”, commented Taponen.

The goalkeeper of Ässien, who was chosen as the first star of the match and only conceded a goal in overtime Niklas Rubinia also got compliments from Tapo.

“We could have scored a couple more goals, but we have to praise Rubin at the other end. He played well,” says Taponen.

Despite the inefficiency, there was a good atmosphere in the booth during the breaks, according to the goalkeeper.

“We knew this would be a difficult game. We have a kind of love-hate relationship with Äss, and Pori is a difficult place to play.”

I kill has been in a good mood in recent weeks. He has allowed only five goals in the previous four matches and blocked 94.9 percent of the shots that came his way.

The goalkeeper himself is also satisfied with his recent performances. According to him, small things have been developed in training, such as playing position and situations coming from a small angle, which is why self-confidence has grown.

“December was already good, even though there weren't many games in it. My game looks good at the moment,” says Taponen.

at HIFK is currently a period emphasized by away games, which the club has named “Tour de Bönde”.

Out of the first six matches of the year, only one is played or has been played in Helsinki.

Even traveling to Tapos for a long time does not cause problems. He says that the time passes effortlessly in good company.

“Go outdoors a bit and eat good food, that's how well it goes. However, this can be spent with good friends,” Taponen praises.