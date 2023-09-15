Friday, September 15, 2023
Ice hockey | HIFK’s super start withered in an instant, the champion favorites have a goal celebration – HS follows the league night

September 15, 2023
Ice hockey | HIFK’s super start withered in an instant, the champion favorites have a goal celebration – HS follows the league night

Friday’s round of the league will see the fight between last season’s semi-final teams HIFK and Tappara.

Ice hockey The league continues on Friday with a round of four matches. All matches started at 18:30.

The most interesting fight of the round will take place in Tampere, where Tappara and HIFK, who are among the biggest champion favorites, will meet. HIFK opens its season at the same time.

Match situations:

HPK–TPS 1–0 (1–0, x–x, x–x)

SaiPa–KooKoo 0–2 (0–2, x–x, x–x)

Sport Aces 2–1 (2–1, x–x, x–x)

Tappara–HIFK 2–2 (2–2, x–x, x–x)

