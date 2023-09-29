Friday, September 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | HIFK’s super promise made a bad mistake, but quickly canceled it out

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | HIFK’s super promise made a bad mistake, but quickly canceled it out

In Friday’s League round, HIFK will visit Ilves.

Ice hockey Six matches will be played in the league on Friday. One of the highlights of the round is the meeting between HIFK and Ilves in Tampere.

HS follows the events of the hockey night moment by moment.

Read more: The Nokia Arena’s sound reproduction was disappointing, HIFK’s game was being prepared in complete silence

Match situations

Ilves–HIFK 1–1 (x–x, x–x, x–x)

KalPa–JYP 0–1 (x–x, x–x, x–x)

KooKoo–Lukko 1–1 (x–x, x–x, x–x)

Kärpät–SaiPa 0–1 (x–x, x–x, x–x)

Pelicans–Sport 2–1 (x–x, x–x, x–x)

TPS–Aces 0–0 (x–x, x–x, x–x)

#Ice #hockey #HIFKs #super #promise #bad #mistake #quickly #canceled

See also  Fernández Díaz, a former minister at the "vertex" of the Kitchen plot
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Edson Dávila trolled Aldo Miyashiro: "Taking advantage of the novel, don’t you have to apologize to someone?"

Edson Dávila trolled Aldo Miyashiro: "Taking advantage of the novel, don't you have to apologize to someone?"

Recommended

No Result
View All Result