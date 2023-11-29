Ice hockey | HIFK’s streak of disasters continues – the club icon’s son sunk the Helsinki crowd with a hat trick

HIFK has already lost four consecutive matches.

When Helsinki IFK made a 2-3 deficit against Jukurei in Mikkeli, the scorer was announced as a name that has so far rarely been seen on the scoreboard.

HIFK’s defender and the club’s own foster Niko Seppälä managed to score the second league goal of his career. A hundred games have already been filled, so it’s not about an everyday treat.

Seppälä got up from the blue line and shot. Jukurien Markus Ruusun after the save, Seppälä put the loose puck into the goal.

“It would have been more difficult to go straight in along the beach, but the riprap is also fine. I didn’t even realize how to ventilate when I don’t score many goals, but it was nice to do it,” Seppälä said.

Until the victory, Seppälä’s hit did not help HIFK. Jukurit won the game 5–3.

Blacksmith is currently at HIFK. on loan from Kiekko-Espoo, when there have been absences in the defense of the Helsinki team. The league games have left a good taste.

“It feels really good. Somehow easier to play than Mestis. Knows where the dudes go. We have good, fast, strong guys. It fits my style of play very well”, Seppälä reflected.

The defenseman is happy that the work done for his puck career has borne fruit this season.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s a rush at any point, even if the guy comes under pressure somewhere in the starts. With the help of physicality and the first kicks, you can create a game. I think I have succeeded.”

of HIFK the evening was ruined this time by a player who told MTV Katsomo in an interview that HIFK is a special club for him. Toni Mäkiahon son and by Frank Moberg granddaughter Daniel Mäkiaho struck Roope Taponen behind three goals with the first league hat-trick of his career.

“Since I was a little boy, I have been watching games at the Nordis. Grandfather has been involved in IFK for a long time. Yes, there’s always a bit of an extra charge,” said Mäkiaho in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

Niko Seppälä gave his own team a hard time for the lack of humility and stupid ice-ups. In the match, HIFK was awarded five two-minute penalties and one 2+2-minute penalty. Jukurit scored two hits with superiority.

HIFK is currently a team that tends to lose. Now there are four losses in a row, although a point was taken from the first two, when both Tappara and TPS won only after the actual game time. Before that, HIFK won four games in a row.

“Yes, every team has bad periods and good periods. With a roster like this, you have to be able to do better. You have to find positive things and believe in your own game. We didn’t play badly today either, but Jukurit was a bit better than Napsu,” said Seppälä.

Next, HIFK will face Oulu Kärpät twice. On Friday, the teams will play in Helsinki, and on Saturday it will be the turn of the game to be played in Oulu.