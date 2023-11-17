Ice hockey | HIFK’s Roope Taponen rejected a mentally important victory after difficult moments: “It’s not always dancing with roses”

Roope Taponen was substituted in HIFK’s goal in the opening set on Wednesday. Friday’s victory tasted sweet.

From Serial Jumbo the victories to be taken in hockey can sometimes taste like a forced bun, but on Friday at least a player left HIFK’s goal relieved by the victory.

Roope Tapose before leaving for Lappeenranta, there were two games below, which will be remembered after a career in a rocking chair as horror stories at most.

First, Taponen made a save with Leijonien’s goal in the EHT tournament in a game where the Czech Republic scored seven hits. Later, Taponen had to be replaced in the JYP match at just under 11 minutes into the game, when JYP had scored three goals.

When the EHT game was preceded by a short absence from the games due to illness, and in the match against Ilves at the end of October, the save percentage remained exactly 75, the 5–3 victory over SaiPa tasted good.

“Although it wasn’t physically difficult, mentally this was an important victory for myself. There hasn’t been a difficult moment for a year and a half, but now it came. You just have to put up with it. It’s not always a bed of roses,” said Taponen.

The game the beginning looked good for HIFK, when after the first period the visitors led with two goals.

SaiPa had an ugly 1-9 loss from an away game against TPS from Wednesday. Taponen says that HIFK knew that and expected a strong start from the home team, when it was SaiPa’s 75th anniversary match. SaiPa had a good start, but HIFK was able to respond.

In the latter half of the second period, a cold shower hit the back of the neck as the home team leveled up. In the final set, the game still turned to the visitors.

“This has always been a difficult place for us. In the beginning, we played really well. A few spots were given, but nothing dangerous. Somehow, it always feels the same, that it’s difficult to keep the tension even personally for the whole 60 minutes,” says Taponen.

I kill says the recipe for forgetting Wednesday was simple this time.

“That game was left to its own devices, so to speak. There is a witch for every shopkeeper. A crappy game among others. It was a successful recipe this time.”

It was still not easy to forget.

“When it’s been more difficult for me, it was still a little bit on my mind on Thursday, but in the end I was able to turn it into a positive,” Taponen said.

In the goalkeeper department Niko Hovinen has played good matches while Taponen is in his best mood. Taponen gives appreciation to his fellow goalkeeper.

“It has been a positive problem that there is competition. It’s the best thing that can happen in hockey, that there is competition for playing spots.”

of HIFK the season continues on Saturday at home, when they face Tappara.

The past week has been rough for SaiPa. On Tuesday, there was a 1-9 loss against Turku Palloseura, and HIFK caused the second loss in a week in a festive game. Sarjajumbo has taken only two three-point wins this season.