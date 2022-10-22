Ice hockey | HIFK’s raven migration continued in Lahti – zero goals as a result

Pelicans blanked HIFK in their home court. Lukko won the Satakunta Derby and SaiPa continued its strong momentum after the departure of Pekka Virta.

HIFK suffered a third consecutive away loss in the hockey league, when the Pelicans took a 1–0 victory in Lahti. The only goal in the second period was scored by a second-generation league hockey player from a penalty shot Otto Kivenmäki.

“The idea was to shoot down to the side of the shield, but when there was no space there, you had to lift your knuckles up,” said the 22-year-old Pori laisvatti, who is on a four-match (2+2) scoring streak, with satisfaction.

Pelicans goaltender Jasper Patrikainen kept a clean sheet with 25 saves. The clean sheet was the second in a row for him.

Apart from scoring, HIFK played a strong match. Before the Pelicans match, the Helsinki team had managed to prevail only twice. HIFK’s superiority percentage was a sad 6.06.

In Lahti, the team was able to try superiority three times – unsuccessfully, so now the superiority percentage is even weaker.

The away balance is also miserable: eight matches, two points and a goal difference of 8–19.

“In order to score goals, we have to do things better. As long as we get through the cement wall, it’s hard to beat us,” HIFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen said.

The Pelicans, who moved up to second in the standings, have conceded only five goals in their last eight matches.

Satakunta The local match between Lukko and Ässät ended once again with the victory of the team from Rauma. On Saturday, Ässät extended the match to extra time, with which Lukko squeezed out a 3–2 home win.

The deciding goal was scored in 61:58 by an American attacker Josh Kestner.

In Pori the night before 6–2, Lukko, covered by Aces, seemed to march to an easy victory in Äijänsuo when it led at the beginning of the second set Kim Nieminen and Sebastian Revo with goals 2–0.

The Aces restored the tension and tension To Jesse Joensuu and Aleksi Heimosalmen with hits to a 2–2 tie. Heimosalmi’s equalizer came one minute and 40 seconds before the end of the regular game time.

Lukko continues to be at the top of the league.

If By applying from the league, you are looking for a crisis team, such is Ilves, who have dominated the series since the beginning of the season. The team from Tampere, which was at the top of the league, unexpectedly changed its head coach Bunch of Myrrh Antti Pennaseenand now the game crashes.

On Saturday, it was SaiPa’s turn to speed up Ilves’ downhill run. So does his head coach Pekka Virran Ville Hämäläinen SaiPa, which changed, already took its third consecutive victory when it defeated Ilves on its home ice 6–4.

The big figure of the match in Lappeenranta’s Kisapuisto was the Ilves breeder Ville Meskanenwho punished his former club with three goals, i.e. a stylish hat trick.

Hämäläinen, who pilots SaiPa, has won all three of his matches this season. Ilves, on the other hand, under Pennanen’s command, have lost four times in a row, including the Champions League CHL.

Last the season’s Finnish champion Tappara, on the other hand, is on the rise. It took the fifth consecutive victory in the League after defeating away KooKoo 3–1.

Tyler Kelleher and Sami Moilanen Both scored 1+1 points for Tappara. With their win, Tappara overtook Ilves in the standings and finished fourth.

The worst home team in the series, KooKoo, has lost no fewer than six of the eight matches they have played in Kouvola.

HPK got compensation for Friday’s home loss to Kärpi when they defeated their visitors from Oulu 3–0 at their hometown Rinkelinmäki.

Aleksi Mustonen scored 1+1 points and goalkeeper for HPK Sami Rajaniemi kept his first shutout of the season with 36 saves.

The sixth match of the round Sport–Jukurit ends later.