Ice hockey | HIFK’s pain continued in front of the home crowd: “More frenzy would have been needed”

Helsinki IFK was able to win in extra time last Saturday, but now league leader Rauma Lukko offered a cold ride, boosted by their skilled foreign aid.

HIFK–Lock 1–4

of IFK the pain in the hockey League does not ease. Inefficiency is a problem, and goals are on the cards. On Tuesday evening, the plight of the people of Helsinki increased again, when the league’s top team Lukko claimed the full points pot from Helsinki.

“You can’t do well in this series if you put yourself out there for 40 minutes. Lukko defended well, and they have been the best at that all season, not scoring goals. We would have needed more passion and more successes than one goal,” said IFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen.

Lock entered the opening set strongly. It skated sharp and created many decent scoring chances.

Canadian Thomas Gregoire is one of the best defenders in the league, and on Tuesday night we saw that the finishing goes well. Gregoire shot sharply from the arc of the b-point and took Luko to a 1–0 lead after 14:57 of the first period had been played.

Just over a minute and a half had passed since the visitors’ opening goal, when the puck slipped past IFK’s goalkeeper for the second time Niilo Halonen behind. Now the defender succeeded Matthew Abbott, whose itch from the feeling of the blue line pressed into the net.

“One black moment cost a lot,” said Halonen, referring to IFK’s first round.

“Lukko’s second goal makes me laugh,” said Halonen, who kept his team up when Lukko pushed hard, especially in the third period.

IFK improved his game in the second set, and it was able to narrow with superiority. Eetu Koivistoinen Luko’s goalkeeper made a model mask Artyom Zagidulin in front, and Julius Nättinen narrowed down to 1–2. The hit was the winger’s seventh of the season.

IFK’s recent acquisition Victor Berglund immediately got an assist in Nättinen’s goal in his debut match.

“Berglund came into the game well, and he will definitely help us,” said Peltonen.

IFK frantically searched for an equalizer in the final set, but couldn’t find holes in Luko’s defense, and Zagidulin, one of the league’s best scorers, took care of the rest.

When IFK was unable to come up with solutions, Luko’s foreign helpers showed their expertise for that as well. The number one center Gabriel Fontaine settled the struggle once and for all Henri Ikonen for the excellent pass for Luko’s third goal.

IFK applied for a reduction with six more field players, but the gamble backfired. Tarmo Reunanen lifted the puck into the empty IFK goal in 59.41 from a distance from his own defense area.

“The first set was good for us. We got the start we needed,” said Luko’s head coach Marko Virtanen.

of IFK and Luko’s match was a particularly meaningful head referee To Stefan Fonselius. He now refereed his 1,001st match. Now he has refereed the most matches in the League of all time. Fonselius is in his 24th season in the major league and his 12th season as head referee.