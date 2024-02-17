Ice hockey | HIFK's losing streak in Tampere continued – Tappara won a heated battle

Tackles in the third period heated up emotions in Tampere.

Tampere

Helsinki IFK's 14th visit to the Nokia Arena was similar to the previous 13. Tappara won their home game with 4–3 goals. HIFK has not won a single game at the Nokia Arena since Tampere moved to a new venue in December 2021.

In the first period, Tappara took a two-goal lead. After HIFK's strong start Philip Granath surprised Roope Taponen in time 5:58. You took the second goal from Tampere Anton Levtchi.

Tappara scored his third goal immediately after the second period. of HIFK Johan Motin had time to free himself from the penalty box, but immediately from the next attack Carter Camper scored a 3–0 hit.

After Camper's goal, HIFK switched to a goalkeeper Roope Taponen in place of Niko Hovinen.

of HIFK the reduction came in 33.03, when Jori Lehterä shot the puck past on the counterattack Christian Heljangon. Before the goal Julius Nättinen fight win in end hockey. Nättinen caught the puck and served a pass to Lehterä, who got into the situation from the second wave.

Just 41 seconds later it was Antti Pihlström it's time to bring HIFK to the end of the goal. This time, at the end, he was the first to hit the puck Kristian Vesalainenwho also found Pihlström in the second wave.

Pihlström arrived at HIFK from HPK at the end of January, while the SM league transfer window was still open. On Saturday, the striker opened his goal account in his new club. In the previous games, three assists were collected.

At the beginning of the final set, HIFK had a few long attacks on Tappara's head, but the goal was scored by the home team. Nicholas the Baptist surprised Hovisen for the first time with a wrist shot from the surface of the blue line.

HIFK came one more time. The third goal was scored by Kristian Vesalainen, but the most telling situation was seen a little before. of HIFK Niko Seppälä tackled a tough Tapparan Levtchi in the middle area, who left the match. The referees interpreted the tackle as clean and the game was not whistled. Vesalainen was able to strike HIFK's hit from the next attack.

A moment later Kasper Kotkansalo your tackle Tobias Ekberg and the hit looked like a video board rewound to a bumping knee. HIFK was not suspended for that either, but Tappara took a two-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior when he protested the situation.

HIFK couldn't get the post closer to the goal due to their superior strength. Right after Tapparan Petteri Puhakka was suspended for fouling, but HIFK was again scoreless.

In the end, HIFK got suspended for a wrong substitution less than two minutes before the end and Tappara was able to play the end of the match with superiority. It was enough for Tappara to win with a goal difference.

For the regular season win for the struggling Tappara, Friday's and Saturday's games also brought bad news to the players. On both days, a puck defender fell out of the lineup.

On Friday, he missed the JYP match Valtteri Kemiläinen, who was not involved on Saturday. In the HIFK game, on the other hand Otto Leskinen left the rink right after the first change.