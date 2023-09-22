Ice hockey | HIFK’s Lindbohm darkened HPK’s predicament: “Really hard fighting game”

World champion and Olympic winner Lindbohm turns 30 on Saturday.

of HIFK basic package Petteri Lindbohm struck a solution in the final set on Friday and caused HPK’s fourth loss in a row in the Hockey League. Home team HPK lost 1–2.

HPK has now lost four consecutive matches with a total of 6–17 goals.

Defender Lindbohm, 29, returned to the League after a nine-year tour abroad. Lindbohm got a good advance wish with the winning goal, because he turns 30 on Saturday.

During his long journey, Lindbohm has already become a world champion and an Olympic champion. They did the preparatory work for the winning goal Teemu Tallberg and Einari Luhanka.

“It was a really hard fought game. HPK was tenacious and dangerous. The resistance was really strong and put a lot of pressure on me. We were better and more patient in the third period, but the game could have turned the other way”, HIFK head coach Ville Peltonen said.

He scored HPK’s only goal and the opening goal of the match Veikko Loimaranta.

“Our dedication and commitment was different from Wednesday’s stomach flurry. This was an extremely hard fighting game, in which the referees allowed to play”, said the HPK coach Matias “Maso” Lehtonen.

In Lehtonen’s opinion, the new Paks Juso Pulli and Elias Ulander as professionals, they joined the group well and played well. Lehtonen praised the reaction of the club management.