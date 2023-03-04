Ice hockey | HIFK’s Kristian Vesalainen put Kärpät on the bridge with 1+3

Vesalainen was hit by the puck on Friday, but on Saturday the impact was no longer felt.

Oulu

Multi The follower of HIFK got a big fright on Friday when the top-notch Kristian Vesalainen got Kärppie Topi Niemelän I pulled his leg and limped into the dressing room grimacing in pain.

Vesalainen, however, returned to the rink in the middle of the game, and on Saturday, he hit the big shots when the 1+3 teams met again, this time in Oulu.

“The puck hit the nerve on the side of the knee. The feeling started in the leg and it went away for a while. It’s nothing serious, and today the blow was no longer felt at all,” Vesalainen said.

HIFK already led the game 4–0, but Kärpät developed his recently familiar streak in the third set. In the end, HIFK took the all-important 4–3 victory in a fierce struggle for direct playoff spots.

“I feel better. The third set was a bit weaker for us. But you have to give respect to Kärpi for putting in so much effort at the end. That shouldn’t happen to our game.”

HIFK’s number one chain Vesalainen–Juha Jääskä–Iiro Pakarinen was completely unstoppable in the first two sets. The trio hit a combined power of 4+4.

“I am satisfied with the way we have played and found common chemistry. We push really hard and it was a good game from us.”

Vesalainen transferred to HIFK in the middle of the season. Since the beginning, the pace has picked up a lot. Since January, Vesalainen has scored 7+11=18 in 13 matches.

HIFK managed to knock down Kärpät twice in the weekend. It means that the dream of the people of Helsinki to reach the top six and directly into the playoffs lives on. Kärpät and Pelicans are only one point away from the Helsinki team, when the teams have two to four games left. KalPa was also one point away, but the team plays in Saturday’s late game, which is still in progress.

HIFK still has three games to play. SaiPa, TPS and JYP will face each other next week. Out of the three, only TPS is a playoff team, so the setup for the last week is promising for the people of Helsinki.