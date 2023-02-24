Ice hockey | HIFK’s Iiro Pakarinen scored one of the most special goals of his career: “I tried to make a small move”

IFK lost to KooKoo in overtime. Pakarinen, who scored two goals and assisted one, was involved in every IFK goal, even though there were no points from the opening goal.

24.2. 21:08 | Updated 24.2. 22:42

KooKoo–HIFK 5–4 and.

In all of them Having been involved in the goals of IFK Helsinki Iiro Pakarinen On Friday, the performance guaranteed IFK a point in Kouvola. However, the result was a loss, when KooKoo defeated IFK for the first time in almost three years at home.

The 5–4 winning goal was scored by a former IFK player Teemu Engbergwho dunked the puck past between the b-points in overtime Niilo Halonen. The last time IFK lost in Kouvola was in March 2020.

Pakarinen scored IFK’s second hit from the back post Kristian Vesalainen from the brilliant input. The third goal came from understrength when KooKoo keeper Nick Malik came to the puck far from his goal and opened towards Pakaris.

The Olympic champion had gone to catch the puck when KooKoon Joose Antonen input to the blue line To Kalle Lopose went past the defender all the way to his own defensive zone.

“I just tried to make a small movement: a bit like skating first to the left and then to the right,” Pakarinen summed up his thoughts.

“Usually the veskars got the puck past, but this time I was lucky that it hit a skate or something and I was able to put it away.”

Pakarinen, who is toiling under power, has not made a similar hit in his career before.

“It’s good to bounce sometimes.”

The real one at the end of the game, Pakarinen primed his chain mate Juha Jääskän shot from the front corner to tie the game 4–4.

Pakarinen collected three power points against KooKoo. In the opening goal, his handprint was visible as a strong mask play in front of Malík. Take Rantakari was allowed to shoot the puck freely into the goal, when Kristian Vesalainen and Eetu Koivistoinen had sawed KooKoo’s underpowered square apart. The hit was reviewed for a long time on video.

Pakarinen was not sure if the goal would be accepted. He was a defender together Juho Rautanen with right in front of Malík, but neither of them bothered him.

“I was a bit in the goalkeeper’s area, yes, but I tried to avoid contact and I don’t think I hit. Towards the end, I jumped out of the goalkeeper’s area. I knew there was no contact with the goalkeeper, but you never know how it looks on video. Fortunately, it was accepted.”

Since the goal situation was checked after the KooKoo coaching challenge, the failed challenge meant, in addition to accepting the goal, that IFK was allowed to continue with the upper hand – and that’s when Pakarinen scored his opening goal from the back post in front of Engberg.

They were responsible for KooKoo’s actual game time hits Olli KorhonenJoose Antonen, Eero Teräväinen and Linus Andersson.

“It was an even game. We took a 2–0 lead, but then maybe we took a little off the gas and the opponent got even. In the last set, we still came from behind to equalize the goal, but it wasn’t quite enough to win, even though there were chances”, Pakarinen repeated.

Twice IFK, which has lost in a row, will get a chance to end its budding losing streak on Wednesday against Hämeenlinna Pallokerho.

“Let’s take the good things out of this. However, there was a lot of good in this game as well – we scored a few goals in yv and had long attacks, but we weren’t efficient enough,” Pakarinen said.

“Even if we get to the core, get one guy to the goal and deliver more puck, then we’ll definitely be more successful.”