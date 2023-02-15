Ice hockey | HIFK’s golden helmet is available at a rare price – Kristian Vesalainen’s feats were not enough against Ilves

HIFK’s goal total for the entire season is still exceptionally low. In the away game against Ilves, Kristian Vesalainen was responsible for scoring.

Tampere.

Ilves‒HIFK 3‒2

League in matches, the team’s best scorer can be easily identified by the golden helmet he wears.

Helsinki IFK’s golden helmet is currently available at a rare price. On Wednesday against Ilves, in the 49th match of the season, it was carried by 29 points Eetu Koivistoinen.

IFK’s two most effective forwards in terms of scoring rate have played less than a season. About them Kristian Vesalainen joined in November after starting the season in Sweden. Julius Nättinen has suffered from injuries.

Against Ilves, Nättinen was still on the sidelines, but Vesalainen shone as his team’s most dangerous player by far. He banged by Victor Berglund two almost identical power play goals from passes.

Vesalainen’s feats were not enough for series points. HIFK, which started weakly, got a stronger hold on the game as the evening progressed, but still lost with 2–3 goals (1–2, 1–1, 0–0).

“We weren’t awake at the very beginning, but in the second and third sets we got into the game better. Both teams played a good game today, it was a pleasure to play,” commented Vesalainen.

Newly Vesalainen, who signed a one-year contract extension, played in Tampere’s new rough Nokia Arena for the first time.

Although his debut in Leijon has yet to be made, in the current mood, it is not completely impossible that the attacker, who can be used in a variety of roles, would return to Tampere in the spring in the wake of the World Cup.

“I haven’t really thought about it yet. Of course, I would like to make my national team debut at some point, but first comes the playoffs with HIFK, and we want to go far in them.”

Friday’s loss dropped IFK to ninth place behind Ässie. A direct place in the quarter-finals is starting to be behind the hard work.

Koivistoinen’s pace corresponds with about 36 points. If the missing corona season 2020‒2021 is taken out of the calculations, that amount has been enough to win IFK’s internal points exchange in the last championship series in the season 1971‒1972.

At that time, the season was 32 games long, i.e. almost half shorter than the current 60-game regular season. It is the weakest reading in league times Joakim Eriksson 37 points ten years ago.

Season IFK, which started weakly, but has recently started a record scoring streak, has scored only 2.29 goals per match. In terms of the whole season, that would mean 137 goals scored.

The reading would be the worst in the club’s league history. In the 2016‒2017 season, IFK scored 138 goals.

IFK had a particularly dry period in October, when only 13 goals were scored in ten games. In January, the pace was completely different: in 11 games, the net swung 32 times.

Vesalainen has had a huge stimulating effect on HIFK’s offensive game, even though the beginning was challenging. Another successful acquisition has been Berglund, who scored Vesalainen’s goals, a defender skilled on the puck.

Next On Friday, IFK will face SaiPa in their home cave, which was the first league team to throw in the towel this season. Losing that match would be an outright farce for IFK.

Later, Vaasan Sport also joined the clearance sales. Before the transfer deadline expired on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Sport had time to trade away its six best scorers.