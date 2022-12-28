Michael Spacek, the number one in the points market of the Swiss league, led Ambrì-Piotta to a clear victory over HIFK in the Spengler Cup.

HIFK suffered his second consecutive loss at the Spengler Cup invitational tournament in Switzerland. HIFK lost 3–7 to HC Ambrì-Piotta and at no point in the match did it seem like they could properly fight for the win.

Even with two losses, however, HIFK gets to the quarterfinals of the invitational tournament, and Ambrì-Piotta advances directly to the semifinals with its group win.

Ambrì-Piotta took a 2–0 lead in the opening set. Defender of HIFK Mico Luoto made a cross-field pass at the defensive end directly to the opponent’s forward Inti Peston to the shoulder, and Pestoni shot the puck into the goal.

In Ambrì-Piotta’s second goal, the Swiss shot luckily bounced off the striker by Brandon McMillan from shoulder to finish. Filip Chlapik extended the Swiss lead to three goals early in the second period.

HIFK took the lead by Johan Motin and Take Rantakari with goals. In a time of 32:16, the Swiss stretched their lead back to two goals, when Johnny Kneubühler shot the puck from a small angle Niilo Halonen behind.

At the beginning of the final set, Ambrì-Piotta scored his fifth goal. Julius Nättinen scored a 5–3 narrow goal shortly after he swept Iiro Pakarinen after an attempt to return the puck from in front of the goal to the goal.

The match the best player was the number one point exchange in the Swiss league Michael Spacek with powers of 1+2. In the final set, he ran once through the entire HIFK defense and after a scramble was able to score a goal while sliding on the field while sitting.

During the freeze that followed the situation Andre Heim scored a 6–3 lead goal, and the final numbers 7–3 were scored by Johnny Kneubühler.