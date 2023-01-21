Ice hockey | HIFK’s credit striker Juha Jääskä scores points with a gold helmet on his head: “It’s a new job”

Juha Jääskä, 24, is playing the most effective season of his career in the League. On Saturday, Jääskä scored IFK’s opening goal in Oulu, when IFK beat Kärpät and extended their scoring streak to nine games.

Kärpät–HIFK 1–2

Helsinki IFK’s versatile credit striker Juha Jääskä is playing the most efficient season of his career in the Hockey League.

Jääskä, 24, broke his single-season point record with a pass on Saturday Kristian Vesalainen skillfully directed IFK’s opening goal as a guest of Oulun Kärppie. Kärppi’s goalkeeper Leevi Meriläinen failed to make the cut in the end by Johan Motin sent by Ränni and Jääskä played the puck from the corner to the goal.

“I saw that ‘Vessi’ is there, let’s throw it there. He got a good finish from it,” Jääskä recounted the opening goal of the match.

“It was important to get a goal at the start. Then I think Kärpät got the hang of it.”

The power point was the 24th of the season for Jääskä, who plays as IFK’s number one center (7+17). There is one more point in the pile than last season.

The hundredth power point of his career, on the other hand, is still waiting for him. Jääskä shot the puck into Kärppie’s goal at the end of the second period, but the shot was rejected by the coach Lauri Marjamäki after making a video challenge. However, it didn’t stay to dig the IFK striker.

“It was blocking the bathroom, after all. Then I would have been left digging if it hadn’t been there, but there was clearly interference from the goalkeeper,” he said.

Otto Paajanen hit the goalkeeper Meriläinen while making a mask just inside the goalkeeper’s area just before Jääskä’s shot hit the goal from behind the jam.

On Friday, January 20, Juha Jääskä scored IFK’s opening goal against Hämeenlinna Pallokerho and got to air his hit in a familiar retro shirt from the 1990s.

I’m freezing the points balance shows 36+63=99 after 237 regular season matches. He made his debut in the League in the 2015–2016 season, and has not been below freezing in the regular season power statistics.

As a working two-way player, Jääskä is a valuable player for IFK also in the lower forces and as a dunar platform in the lower chains. Now a place to play has been found for a long time in the top chains Vesalainen and Iiro Pakarinen between.

“Now it has been good to press as a center with ‘Vess’ and ‘Rud’, but it has never mattered to me which position I play. The chemistry with those guys is more important.”

Olympic champion Pakarinen sometimes helps Jääskä with starts. How do the two decide who takes the initiative?

“Both take from the stronger side. It makes my game crazy, when starts are not really a strength. You get to take the kind of initiatives you want to take, and ‘Rudi’ is able to dig into where your own weaknesses are. As a righty, he gets to twist in them,” Jääskä answered.

Juha Jääskä has also worn the golden helmet of IFK's best scorer earlier this season. Photo from January 5th of the Ilves match, where Jääskä twisted with Ilves defender Dominik Mašín.

It’s cold wore the golden helmet of his team’s top scorer again on Saturday. He got a pot of gold From Julius Nättinen after Friday’s HPK match.

However, Jääskä has not experienced anything similar in previous seasons.

“It hasn’t even been close. It’s a completely new job, but it’s been really cool.”

Nättinen will return as a golden helmet in the next match. He scored IFK’s second hit at the beginning of the final set Roni Hirvonen from a brilliant pass and rose to 24 points like Jääskä. However, there are one more goals (8+16).

The goal was also the winning goal of the match. IFK beat Kärpät 2–1 and extended their streak to nine games. IFK has won seven of the matches and lost two.

“You can push hard against Kärppi. These are the kinds of matches this season: not many goals and tight competition,” Jääskä said.

“These are big victories for us mentally, that we can translate. It’s good to draw from this for the future.”

Great the IFK keeper who played the match Roope Taponen just had to surrender Arttu Hyryn in front of the shot. The golden helmet of the flies Ville Leskinen took a fresh IFK acquisition at the end Kevin Roy and passed the goal to the corner, from which Hyry scored his fifth goal of the season.

At the end, Taponen pulled off a wonderful mattress defense Teemu Turunen to the shot.

“Saved three points for us. Yes, there’s still a little bit of training to do at the end,” said Jääskä, who was rightfully on the ice during the deciding moments.

IFK continues its season on Tuesday with a home match against Pori Ässi.