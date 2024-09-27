Ice hockey | HIFK’s Aron Kiviharju scored a goal after almost a year’s break – the background of the hit showed the instruction of a goalkeeper familiar from Leijon

Hockey|Defender Aron Kiviharju scored HIFK’s winning goal against Lukko in the third period. The previous hit would have turned one year old on Sunday.

Two days short of a year. For so long as a defender of Helsinki IFK Aron at Kiviharju went between the first and second goals of his league career.

The first came against Ilves last season, the second on Friday against Rauma Luko’s net. Kiviharju’s goal was valuable for HIFK, as it was the winning goal in a 3–2 victory.