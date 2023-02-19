Sunday, February 19, 2023
Ice hockey | HIFK won the women’s hockey league regular season

February 19, 2023
Ice hockey | HIFK won the women’s hockey league regular season

HIFK will meet Kärpät in the quarterfinals.

Helsinki IFK’s advantage was maintained in the final round of the regular season of the women’s hockey league on Sunday. HIFK won the regular season before KalPa, who tied with it.

HIFK finished its regular season already on Saturday, when it defeated KalPa 3–0 in Kuopio. On Sunday, KalPa beat Ilves 2–1 in their home arena, but the team from Kuopio finished second in the regular season after HIFK based on goal difference.

HIFK will face Kärpät, who finished eighth in the regular season, KalPa TPS, Kiekko-Espoo Kuortanee and HPK Ilves in the quarterfinals. Lukko and RoKi continue their season in the league’s qualifying series.

