Ice hockey | HIFK won Kiekko-Espoo and tied the women's final series

The final series is at 1–1.

HIFK won the second match of the Kiekko-Espoo women's ice hockey final series with goals 2–0. Kiekko-Espoo won the first match played on Saturday, so the wins in the match series are now equal 1–1.

The winning goal of an even twist was already seen in the opening set, when Clara Rozier finished Sunday's game with the opening goal advantage. In the third set Pauliina Salonen made the final numbers of the match.

In the final series, the champions of the previous three seasons face each other. Last year HIFK celebrated the championship, in the spring of 2022 and 2021 Kiekko-Espoo won the gold.

HIFK and Kiekko-Espoo are now meeting in the finals of the women's hockey league for the third year in a row.

Next Tuesday, Kiekko-Espoo will host the third game of the match series. Three wins are required for the championship.