Ice hockey | HIFK woke up too late in Pori – the long scoring streak was broken

HIFK was at the bottom for a long time, but Ässie’s two consecutive goals woke up the people from Helsinki. However, it was not enough.

Helsinki IFK was as if in a dream until the middle of the match in his away match against Pori Ässi on Thursday evening. Ässät led the SM league match 4–0, but at the end of the second period, HIFK woke up and scored two goals with superiority.

More hopes were raised Jori Lehterän the first Ifk goal just over three minutes before the end of the match, but that was the end of the streak. Ässat won their home match 4–3.

HIFK’s eleven-game point streak was thus broken.

The beginning of the match was a tar run from HIFK. Hiukan felt as if the team had remembered the late HIFK legend on the bus trip Matti Hagmanin a speech that went something like this: “The day is already ruined in the morning when you know that you have to go to the Pori ice rink for the evening, where even the meat pies are cold.”

Like this the match was for the first 30 minutes:

In the opening set, Ässät scored two goals: Libor Zabransky and Dylan Fabre scored goals every two minutes, when the match had been played for a good 13 and 15 minutes.

We had time to play the second half for a good six minutes, when HIFK’s Otto Salin fell in his own defensive area and as a result Fabre got through alone: ​​3–0. In the middle of the set, more cold water came down HIFK’s neck. Jan-Mikael Järvinen already took the Ässäs to a 4–0 lead.

This was too much for HIFK’s goalkeeper Roope Tapose. He was replaced by a fire between the posts Niko Hovinen.

HIFK woke up to play at the end of the second period – thanks to Ässie’s two consecutive ice-outs.

Golden helmet Kristian Vesalainen shot a narrow shot, which was violently bitten in the Ässie camp: before the goal, a HIFK player moved the broken stick of an Ässie player, who was on the ice, out of the attack zone – the move was completely allowed, so the Ässie’s complaints were pointless.

Ässi was swiftly punished for the double freeze, because Julius Nättinen made a 2–4 ​​reduction with the superiority of one more player. In the third set, Lehterä made the final scores 3–4.

HIFK allowed those who were injured to participate in the match Eetu Koivistonen and Jesse Seppälänbut the team captain Ilari Melart was carried off the field after a tackle.

Ace’s Jesse Joensuu twisted HIFK in front of the goal with Joona Lehmus.

In the second SM league match of the evening, Kärpät beat Jukurit 5–1.