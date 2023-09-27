Ice hockey | HIFK, which won the thrilling play, lost its much-talked-about advantage, says captain Ilari Melart

HIFK’s captain hinted that he was ready to shoot the tough guys.

HIFK picked up his fourth consecutive win in the League, when Jukurit fell 4–3 in Helsinki after a hard-fought game. He scored the winning goal Iiro Pakarinen.

The home team started the match with a bang, when the defender and captain of the team Ilari Melart scored the first goal after only 15 seconds of play. Melart said after the match that the team has invested in the beginning of the matches being handled with honor.

“It always shows the direction of the match. It’s always important for me to pump myself up at the start of the match, and today I succeeded in the form of a goal. It had a good mask, and the opponent’s goalkeeper didn’t see much.”

“Yes, that goal feels good even at this age,” 34-year-old Melart laughs.

of HIFK despite a strong start, Jukurit got into the game quickly. At the end of the second period, the visitors scored just before the break and took a 1-2 lead just a couple of minutes before the buzzer sounded.

“We knew we could raise our level in the third set, and luckily we did,” says Melart.

In the end, the solution stretched all the way to the tough ones, where Iiro Pakarinen scored the game-winning goal for HIFK. Melart enjoyed the tough guys, even though at that point he was only in the role of a spectator.

“Really skilled guys. After all, it’s great to watch when they score better goals than the other”, says Melart.

Usually, the players who were successful in the match are made to shoot for the tough guys. However, Melart, who hit with 1+1 effects, was not ordered to shoot – at least this time.

“We could find a couple of tricks, but let’s save them for another time,” Melart grins.

of HIFK in the first home game of the season against KooKoo, the condition of the ice was weak, and the coach Ville Peltonen then regretted its condition after the match.

According to Melart, the ice was better now. In the captain’s opinion, it can even be a bad thing for HIFK if the ice is not in poor condition.

“I don’t know if we even lost an advantage because we are used to always pulling on bad ice. In Harkkahalli, the A girls always spoil the ice before training. Then when it’s fixed here, we’ll lose a bit of our advantage in that.”

“It feels strange to be playing on really good ice,” says Melart.

Jokerit played in HIFK’s home hall only a day before. Melart, who has played more than 200 matches in HIFK, will not be surprised by the return of the local opponent to the Helsinki ice rink.

“To be honest, it doesn’t affect my everyday life terribly. There were hardly any Jokers here, since apparently they don’t even train here,” says Melart.