Ice hockey | HIFK, which is on a four-game losing streak, finishes the Liiga jumbo even more ineffectively

Ville Peltonen complained that the attackers’ performance was left behind.

Michael

On Friday Helsinki IFK’s sharpshooter, who landed in Mikkeli, touched another bottom in the men’s hockey league, when Jukurit won the red shirts for the second time this week. On Monday, Jukurit was better away with goals 3–1 and on Friday 2–1 in Kalevankanka.

The number one center in Jukurie Otto Mäkinen (1+1) completed the winning goal with superiority in the 53rd minute, when Juhamatti Aaltonen (0+2) header hit him at the empty post. The overtime goal was the second in the league career of Mäkinen, 24, who played 141 regular season games.

“We played a good match. On Monday, we won in Helsinki with a bad performance”, summed up Mäkinen.

Even the jumbo team SaiPa (57) scored fewer goals than IFK (54), the lack of scoring on the offensive end is record-breaking. The team was unable to take advantage of Jukurien’s five-minute superiority Oskars Batnan leg sweep.

“The work of our attackers fell through the cracks in many situations,” breathed the IFK pilot Ville Peltonen.

Jukurit has taken a full 12 points from its last four games with a goal difference of 11–3, IFK does not even score with a goal difference of 3–15. Jukurit was lost by a Danish defender in the middle of the game by Oliver Larsen.

“He blocked the shot and got the puck in a bad place. He probably won’t be seen in the rink for many months”, stated the coach of Jukurie Olli Jokinen.