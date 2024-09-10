Ice hockey | HIFK upset the league riser Kiekko-Espoot – Nordis’ “new acquisition” immediately failed

Hockey|The big brother showed the place of the locker to the little brother on the opening night of the SM league season in Helsinki.

HIFK-K-Espoo 5–2 (1–1, 3–0, 1–1)

In the air there was a special electricity. You could sense it even before the match in the corridors of the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink, when the SM league season 2024–25 kicked off on Tuesday evening between Helsinki IFK and Kiekko-Espo.

People had been waiting for these encounters.