Ice hockey | HIFK under heavy pressure in Lahti – Pelicans keep tight

Lahti will fight for the last place in the semi-finals when Pelicans and HIFK meet.

Pelicans–HIFK 0–0 (0–0, x–x, x–x) 1st set, wins 3–3

in the SM league will be played on Tuesday night, an amazing drama, when Pelicans and HIFK meet in the legendary seventh game.

In the last match of the semifinals, the place in the semifinals is at stake. The puck drops onto the ice at 6:30 p.m.

HIFK has risen from a 0–3 loss position in the series to levels. Only one team in the history of the SM League has won the series after being defeated 0–3 – Espoon Blues in 2012.

