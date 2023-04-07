Ice hockey | HIFK tried to study Tappara’s superiority, but it still rattled inside: “It changes all the time”

Eetu Koivistoinen acknowledged Tappara’s superiority, but needs more boredom from HIFK’s inferiority.

7.4. 20:41

Tampere

Tappara–HIFK 5–2 (wins 3–1, continue with four wins)

Helsinki IFK needs three wins in a row to open the way to the finals this hockey League season.

Tappara won the fourth semi-final with 5–2 goals, and the next win takes the defending champions from Tampere to the finals.

The final scores were exactly the same as in the third meeting of the series, but the tougher HIFK was seen on the field. Tappara won the third victory in the match series thanks to three overtime goals.

“We lost the special situation game today. We took a few stupid mistakes and weren’t tough enough when we were underpowered,” said HIFK’s center forward Eetu Koivistoinen.

Especially Tappara’s first overtime goal showed plenty of personal skill. Golden helmet Jori Lehterä threw a skillful cross pass through HIFK’s underpowered square. Was the target of input Niko Ojamäki on the other hand, he got to show off his shot, thanks to which he was crowned KHL’s goal king a year ago.

Tappara’s other overpowering goals were good Christian Tanus and Anton Levtchi.

“We have looked at it a lot. It changes all the time. They change it and we try to react to it. There are small things that we need to do better,” Koivistoinen said.

“They have a good superiority, you can’t get anywhere. We have played a good understrength, but now a couple of games have been a little weaker. I believe that we will be better with it again on Monday.”

There where Tappara decided the game with superiority, HIFK’s opportunities were few and far between. In the first two sets, the team got one advantage. After the situation had already been broken, another came in the third period. Neither of them scored a hit.

According to Koivistonen, the solution to getting the upper hand can be found in the puck game.

“We need to stay on the puck better in the offensive zone to make the opponent break. As it was in the home games”, Koivistoinen sums up.

HIFK’s goals in the fourth game were scored by Leevi Teissala and Koivistoinen. The semi-final series continues after two intermission days on Easter Monday. The fifth match will also be played in Tampere.