Ice hockey | HIFK took its second consecutive victory: “The ketchup bottle seemed to have opened”

Julius Nättinen, who had a three-point night, scored IFK’s winning goal in 53:45. He also decided the victory for IFK in Saturday’s HPK match.

HIFK–JYP 4–2

Ice hockey Stuck at the bottom of the league, Helsinki IFK took their second consecutive victory on Tuesday by defeating Jypi from Jyväskylä 4–2 at home.

IFK, which improved its league position by two places to 12th, also ended its longest winning streak of the season.

The winner of IFK was the one who spent the evening with three power points Julius Nättinenwho sunk past the 3–2 winning goal Eetu Laurikainen in time 53.45. Nättinen got the puck into the attack zone Otto Salini vertical opening By Joshua Tevez after a false feed.

“The so-called Heinz ketchup bottle must have opened. At least it feels a little lighter to play. Vital three points for us”, said Nättinen in an interview with C More.

“Of course, two wins make it easier. Before that, there were five games in a row, so to speak. Of course, we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Development targets Nättinen mentioned playing in the lead position by name, which must be much duller. Nättinen himself has been in a rather dull mood, as he also scored a win for IFK in the HPK match on Saturday.

The 25-year-old striker, who is playing his first season at IFK, said that the ineffective autumn did not bring pressure.

“It’s entirely up to you what kind of pressure you put there. Of course, my own expectations are high and it can sometimes be difficult when it doesn’t immediately become the first [maali], but you have to go over them. I believe that I got over it and will be able to show more of my own game.”

Juha Jääskä fanned HIFK’s opening goal. Jääskä also scored the Final Scores of the match into an empty net.

Series IFK, which played the weakest advantage in the fall, scored two of its goals with an advantage, for example Juha Jääskän 1-0 skillfully steered with his right foot was created two seconds after the end of the yv game.

Jääskä got the puck in the middle of the Jyp square from the arc of the b-point from Nättini, whose pass fell behind and hit the skate instead of the stick. The hit was approved after video review because Jääskä did not kick the puck.

Jääskä scored his second goal of the night into an empty Jyp goal in the last minute of the match.

Otto Salin, who received the second assist for the opening goal, also primed IFK’s second hit when delivering the puck to the goal. Ice and Otto Paajanen couldn’t get the pressed puck into the goal, but Nättinen dug out a tool from the corner of the goal and played between the b-points To Sebastian Dykwho passed Laurikainen, who was still frozen.

“A great game from our superiority. An absolutely great fight from Alivoima once again – especially in that 2-2 situation, wonderful blocks”, IFK coach Ville Peltonen said at a press conference.

His protectors Peltonen thought the fight was great. He added that IFK endured everything on Tuesday.

“Jyp pressed really well at times, especially in the second set, and we had to catch up with the plot of the game again.”

Juuso Puustinen and Joakim Kemell were able to score Jypi’s equalizing goals from the situations provided by the IFK defense.

Eddie Larsson poked the puck from his own area to the middle area after IFK’s opening goal. The puck drifted To Kyle Platzerwho found Puustisinen, who had slipped into the attack zone before the puck, and he passed the IFK goal with his guards Niilo Halonen under this flipper.

On the other hand, Otto Salin, who was involved in many, lost the puck as the lowest player to Kemell, who finished the 2-2 tie with a bounce puck.

Jypin head coach Jukka Rautakorpi rose to the top spot in the league’s head coaches’ all-time match statistics on Tuesday Pekka Virran. The HIFK match was Rautakorvelle’s 905th league career.

“I’m really proud of the team, how it was able to improve game by game. In the third set, we were very much on top of each other,” Rautakorpi said at the press conference.

IFK still travels before the international break to visit Turku Palloseura and Pori Ässie.