Ice hockey | HIFK took a wild thriller – Jori Lehterä emerged as the hero of the overtime

HIFK stretched the decision to the seventh match.

30.3. 19:52

HIFK-Pelicans 2–1 je. (1–1, 0–0, 0–0, 1–0), match wins 3–3

Helsinki IFK already took his third consecutive victory in the thriller-like quarter-final series against the Pelicans. On Saturday, HIFK beat Pelicans 2–1 on their home ice in the overtime of the sixth match.

The golden helmet became HIFK's hero in the first overtime Jori Lehterä, who scored the winning goal with superior power in 68.26. The goal was the first of the playoffs for the HIFK captain.

The sixth quarterfinal match was followed by a full house, 8,200 spectators, in the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink.

HIFK has risen from a deep hole back into the match series. Now the dynamics of the series have turned in an extremely interesting way in favor of the people of Helsinki, as the Pelicans won the first three meetings.

In the history of the SM League, only once before has the team been able to rise from a 0–3 series situation to win the match series. This happened in the spring of 2012, when the Blues lost the first three matches against KalPa in the quarterfinals, but eventually won the series 4–3.

HIFK has clearly made its choice as to how it is going to try to get out of the deep hole. HIFK is trying to win this point with the hatches closed. The means of style have been thrown into the scrap heap, and only the result matters.

In Thursday's fifth match, HIFK's passive survival tactics backfired when they sought out their red-hot number one goalkeeper Niko Hovinen with a 3–0 win.

In Saturday's home match, Hovinen was confident as usual. HIFK was also able to activate its offensive game better and from time to time got Pelicans into big trouble.

Saturday the start of the home match looked rough for HIFK. Immediately during the first exchange round, it flickered. HIFK's first touches to the puck were hasty and splashing, which Pelicans immunized dully.

Leevi Tukainen took the Pelicans to a 1–0 lead from close range in 1:48. At the same time, Hovisen's streak of zero goals ended. Hovinen managed to keep a clean sheet for 143.39 game minutes in a row.

The cold shower woke up HIFK. As the opening set progressed, the home team's puck game improved and the focus shifted to the Pelicans' end.

As the spring progressed, due to injuries, rose to a bigger role in the back lines Niko Seppälä showed a model of how to support attacks as a defender. Seppälä pressed with the puck with his strong skating towards the attack end and played a ball into the goal.

The puck eventually drifted Juha Jääskäwho scored his fourth goal of the playoffs in 17:09.

Juha Jääskä brought HIFK level at the end of the opening set.

Second round it was disciplined play from both teams without unnecessary risks. Pelicans controlled the puck for long periods and put pressure on HIFK's end, but HIFK defended stoutly in their own area.

Both Hovinen and the Pelicans' 20-year-old number one guard Niklas Kokko were at their peak again.

Niko Hovinen was again HIFK's number one figure.

The best hitting spots in the second set opened up for both teams once with superiority, but the ineffective superiority struggle in the series continued.

When starting the match series, HIFK had to have an advantage on their side in special situations. HIFK's Alivoima (the best in the regular season) was in the mood for a tough kill as expected, but with the superiority the reds have not been able to tear a clear gap before Saturday's sixth match.

Lehterä's power play goal was HIFK's third of the match series – and in what place.

However, the Pelicans' dominance game has rained much worse, as the percentage is a runny 6.25. The Pelicans have managed to score only one overtime goal – and that too in the closing moments of the opening game with a two-goal lead.

Third round was clearly the most intact from HIFK. HIFK stayed on the puck stronger and got Pelicans on their toes with high-quality passing combinations.

The Pelicans' familiar long rallies of the offensive end revolve mostly near the wings. HIFK's own attacking end play was less dangerous and determined than seen in the match series.

Pelicans had a chance to wrap up the match series when HIFK was underpowered barely eight minutes before the end of the third period. The Turkoose's forced play ran dangerously and the puck was close to bouncing behind Hovisen at the end of the dominance, but HIFK survived the fumble.

At the beginning of the overtime, there was enough drama when HIFK's credit defender Petteri Lindbohm took to the ice. However, a top spot opened up for HIFK when Iiro Pakarinen ran into the drive through. Pelicans had to foul and Pakarinen was able to try a solution from the penalty shot. Kokko saved the people of Lahti with a sure save.

Right after the Pelicans Aatu Jämsen took the ice and HIFK got the upper hand, which backfired on the people of Lahti.

The decisive seventh match of the series will be played in Lahti on Tuesday.