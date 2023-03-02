Ice hockey | HIFK to the semifinals in the Women’s League with a sovereign performance – Kärpät didn’t even score a goal in the series

The total goals in the three matches were 26–0 for HIFK.

1.3. 20:47 | Updated 1.3. 21:37

Ice hockey Helsinki IFK, who won the women’s league regular season, secured their place in the semifinals on Wednesday. In the third match played in Oulu, HIFK beat Kärpät 6–0 and took the match series straight in three games.

In the last match, the most effective player was the striker Michaela Pejzlova, who scored three goals. Other hits finished Sanni Vanhanen, Karoliina Rantamäki and Julia Liikala.

HIFK was strong as expected, and in the end Kärpät failed to score a single goal in HIFK’s net. The total goals for the three games of the series were 26–0 for HIFK.

The other team that secured its next place on Wednesday was KalPa from Kuopio. KalPa beat TPS 3–0 in the quarterfinals.

Kiekko-Espoo took the lead in the match series against Kuortanette with a 2–1 win. The third game was only decided in overtime, where he scored the winning goal Julia Schalin in time 60.35.

HPK beat Ilves 5–3 and took the lead in the series with match wins 2–1.

The series of matches in the middle will be continued on Saturday.