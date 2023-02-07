The Florida Panthers celebrate their victories to the tune of Live is Life by Opus. Lundell believes that the background is the wish of Tappara breeder Aleksander Barkov.

Sunrise

Live is life – na-naa-naa-na-na.

For decades, these words of the Austrian Opus song have been used to be heard in Tampere’s Hakametsä, when Tappara hits the puck into the cage.

Apparently, the same tunes and words also resonate far from the north. The song echoed from the Florida Panthers’ locker room to the hallway when the Tampa Bay Lightning had fallen 7–1.

Is the ax chest Alexander Barkov maybe a song playing in the background?

Barkov’s match was missed due to injury, so IS asked his chain mate to provide background on the matter by Anton Lundell.

“I don’t know if it was brought by “Sasha”, but surely there is something behind her wish in it. Live is Life has been our winning song this season.”

“Let’s say that there have been bad games in Tampere in recent years, so there are no good memories of the song. It has suited our group well, but of course I can’t say that it is my favorite. Hakametsä games are still remembered that well”, Lundell smiled.

Lundell went on vacation in the Bahamas during the NHL star break.

“I tried to fully recharge my energies. We have a tough finish ahead of us. Everyone knows the standings. You have to put it all together one game at a time,” Lundell said.

As Lundell points out, Florida’s sticky start to the season put the Panthers in a position where they are a playoff contender.

The situation of Florida, which has been tearing up results lately, is such that after the most recent victory, the difference between the last playoff spot and Pittsburgh is one point. However, the Penguins have played as many as four games less. The New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabers are also in between.

You can’t afford any kind of losing streak, but Florida has kept its playoff dreams alive.

“The last month has felt better. I myself have been able to improve my grip to the next level, when I have had the opportunity to play in the first chain with Sasha and by Sam Reinhart with. There were plenty of chances to score today as well,” Lundell said.

Lundell has had good chemistry with both Barkov and Reinhart since last season, i.e. his rookie season.

Barkov is the center of the chain, so Lundell has studied a new position as a wing.

Florida Panthers beat Tampa Bay.

The Panthers coaching staff includes Tuomo Ruutu. Lundell says that compatriot Ruudu doesn’t get any more guidance per se than he does from other coaches.

“Everyone helps pretty much the same when there is something to ask. Coaches are coaches, and no special treatment comes from that. Of course, Tuomo played a long and great career as a winger, so you can get good tips from him.”