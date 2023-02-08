Ice hockey | HIFK stretched its scoring streak to 16 matches – Otto Paajanen rose from anti-hero to decisive in his celebratory game: “Luckily it went”

IFK, who won the match-winning goal competition, had the longest point streak in league history. The last time it got points in 16 consecutive games was in the fall of 1979.

HPK–HIFK 2–3

His career Played the 600th regular season game in the League Otto Paajanen became the decider of Helsinki IFK on Wednesday in his old home hall in Hämeenlinna.

Paajanen scored the 3–2 winning goal as the goalkeeper of Hämeenlinna Pallokerho by Daniel Lebedeff behind as the third IFK shooter in the winning goal competition.

“Someone is trying to come up with some gimmick. Veskari to the ground, then tries to take it a little far and then towards the goal. Fortunately, it went that way,” Paajanen repeated.

He won the League by Seventh youngest player to reach 600 regular season games. Paajanen was 30 years, 4 months and 26 days old in his celebration match.

Also Eetu Koivistoinen and Kristian Vesalainen succeeded like Paajanen in their undertakings. Vesalainen was also the player who took IFK to overtime with his shot in 58:47 to equalize 2–2.

HPK had taken the lead just 47 seconds earlier Petteri Nikkilän with a line shot. Juhlakalu Paajanen followed the situation in the ice hall after screaming across the stick a moment earlier Jere Henriksson’s out of control.

“It didn’t feel very nice when you know it was a pretty stupid joke. You shouldn’t do such things. Yes, there was an anti-hero feel at that point, but thank God Vesalainen scored the equalizer.”

Johan Motin scored an important 1-1 equalizer for IFK. Stock photo.

Hit secured IFK access to the points already in the 16th consecutive match. At the same time, IFK had the longest point streak in league history. The last time IFK was able to do the same was in the fall of 1979.

Defended in IFK’s triple pair Johan Motin feels that IFK has managed to show its strength during its streak of points that has been going on for the third month.

On Wednesday, Motin scored an important 1-1 equalizer for IFK at the beginning of the final set.

“It was really an important hit. I got the puck from my pack mate [Christian] From Kåsastuli and I shot to the goal”, Motin recounted his goal, which was born Iiro Pakarinen helped with his excellent mask game.

“We did not start the match well by any means. We finally got hold of the game in the final set.”

Also center three Paajanen, like Motini, found the match difficult for IFK. HPK made it difficult for the guests to play, and IFK did not reach their level in the first two sets.

In addition to Nikkilä, the leader of the points exchange hit HPK Michael Jolywho played a great match with a sharp shot Roope Taponen over with the upper hand Markus Nenonen from a cross pass and rose to 50 power points (22+28).

IFK continues its season on Friday in Kuopio as a guest of KalPa.

“We have to be stronger then than we were today,” Motin said.