Ice hockey | HIFK signed an extension contract with the national team defender

Hockey|The extension covers the next two seasons.

Helsinki IFK and defender Tony Sund have signed an extension contract. The 28-year-old Sund joined the Helsinki team for the 2023–24 season and recorded 40 regular season matches in which he scored 2+16. Sund played one match in the playoffs.

The extension contract between Sund and HIFK covers the next two seasons, the latter of which includes an option to move abroad.

The 191-centimeter defender’s last season was marred by an early season injury. Sund is an experienced defender who, before joining HIFK, played for example in the KHL in Riga Dinamo, the Swiss league in Davos and two seasons in Sweden in the SHL in Rögle.

Sund, who is from Pedersöre in the SM league, has previously played for Vaasa Sport and Turku Palloseura.

In the Finnish national team, Sund has appeared mostly in EHT tournaments, the last time in the 2023–24 season for two matches. Sund also played in the World Cup in Leijon in the spring of 2021.