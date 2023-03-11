Ice hockey | HIFK shone in front of a full home crowd

The decision on admission to the group of six passed into the hands of Mikkelin Jukurie. The youthful TPS fought for a great victory, and made maximum trouble for the people of Stadion. Tappara won the regular season of the League.

HIFK–TPS 0–2

Helsinki IFK makes his life difficult. Last weekend, the team took a strong hold on the top six of the hockey league, but that is all that remains.

The defeat against SaiPa on Wednesday and Friday’s 0-2 loss to Turku Palloseura means that IFK’s fate fell into the hands of Mikkeli Jukurie.

TPS Viljami Marjala pushed the puck into the goal with superior power in 9:13. Marjala, who turned 20 in January, scored a goal from behind the traffic jam that kept TPS in the win until the end.

As a guarantee Martin Johansson nailed Turku’s second hit in 47:59. An accurate placement from a small angle stretched the goal difference out of reach.

Marjala’s actual playing place this season has belonged to the TPS A-youths, but on Friday he played on the side of the big hall, when the TPS youths met at the same time in the training hall next to HIFK.

Size in the winter it seemed that HIFK would not make it to the top six, when even getting into the top ten seemed difficult at the worst times.

When the gates finally opened welcomingly to the six-man game, HIFK’s game began to whistle. Yes, the team grinded and tried against TPS, but nothing wanted to get on the scoreboard.

HIFK will face JYP in Jyväskylä in their last regular season match on Saturday. Even a win does not guarantee a place in the top six, unless the Jukurits take a point from Kärpi in Oulu at the same time.

HIFK had a hard time in Lappeenranta against SaiPa on Wednesday, and the same tune was played in Stadi from the beginning. TPS crowded IFK in the beginning and did not let their grip slip. The young people of TPS showed their huge enthusiasm to make a result.

Injuries ate people from Turku. Six regular strikers were missing due to various injuries and other reasons.

It wasn’t easy for the home team either. First center forward Juha Jääskä was missing from the lineup, as was a long-term patient Julius Nättinen. The list of injured continued even after them.

HIFK played its last home match in the regular season and filled the hall. The match was the third sold out at the Stad this season. There have been stands of over 7,000 people 17 times.

Ilves can reach its own tens in these figures, when the team attracted an audience of 7,000 people or more no less than 20 times. Tappara’s standstill tons remained at 16.

This is how the promotion places are decided after the regular season:

Tappara secured the regular season victory by beating Ilves in the local game.

Tappara rose to 116 points. Tappara has played all 60 of their matches, but Ilves can no longer get past Tappara with their game on Saturday.

Rauman Lukko ranks third in the regular season.

Pelicans beat KalPa on Friday. Both secured a place in places 4–5, but the final order will be decided on Saturday.

Kärpät and HIFK are tied on 96 points, when Kärpät meets Jukurit on Saturday. HIFK meets JYP in Jyväskylä.

If Kärpät and HIFK end up with equal points, Kärpät will finish sixth.

HIFK’s only chance to get into the top six is ​​to get a point or points in Jyväskylä and hope that Jukurit takes more points in Oulu.

TPS and Ässät will decide on Saturday who will finish eighth and who will remain ninth. In tied points, Ässi has the advantage thanks to its more three-point wins.

Jukurit, KooKoo and HPK decide the last place in the top ten and in the preliminary round of the playoffs. Out of the trio, only one makes it to the top ten.

In the comparison of equal points, the winning matches with three points are decisive, then the goal difference and the goals scored.