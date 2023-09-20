Ice hockey | HIFK roared KooKoo, but only at the end did we see the liveliest moments of the game

20.9. 20:55 | Updated 20.9. 21:27

Clearly HIFK, who played below their level, won the SM league season in their home opener at the KooKoo Helsinki Ice Hall. The home team’s first full points pot of the fall came out with a score of 3–0.

Even though it was the home opener of the season and the Helsinki ice hall was sold out, the home team’s start was lackluster. The bottom touch at the beginning of the match came when the Konkar defender Ilari Melart hit the puck into the stands for just a few seconds Aleksanteri Kaskimäki after the freeze, and HIFK was underpowered by two men.

Even overcoming a long two-man deficit didn’t wake up the home team properly, but it started to happen at the end of the set. Petteri Lindbohm took accurately but a little easily Oskari Setänen with a backhand shot to give HIFK the lead. Just a moment later Joonas Rask scored 2–0.

After his goal, Rask demanded better from his team in the halftime interview. After the match, he described HIFK’s opening set as “little to watch”.

“It left me with the feeling that we can be much better because I know what we are capable of. We were better after that, especially in the second period we had good long attacks,” said Rask.

HIFK’s home opening was sold out.

Another at the beginning of the set, HIFK continued its strong hold for a few minutes. Even the home crowd, who kept their voices down in the opening set, cheered for a while, but after a while things leveled off both on the field and in the stands.

KooKoo, who performed sluggishly all evening, could not take advantage of the home team’s intermittent lack of spirit, and on the other hand, HIFK controlled the game admirably. The visitors’ dangerous goal posts were really few and far between throughout the match, and there were a few quality chances Roope Taponen cleared HIFK nicely with the goal.

HIFK woke up again at the beginning of the third period. When the set had been played for six minutes, Miro Väänänen hit It practically decided the match, so helpless KooKoo was on the Nordis.

It wasn’t until four minutes before the end that the rink and the stands really came to life, when several players on the field got into a frenzy. The liveliest moments of the match were indeed the last minutes, when a couple of minutes later, KooKoo was twisted again in front of the goal.

Moles three points were left to Helsinki in the end without a gesture, because HIFK was by no means at its best. On the other hand, the match was also an indication of HIFK’s strength: even with a weak game, you can still win.

According to Rask, despite the victory, there was still a lot to improve, although he thought his team’s performance was good overall.

“We can definitely do better, even though there was a lot of good in this match. We are a quality team, and we must be able to keep the standard high.”