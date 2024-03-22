Ice hockey | HIFK ran into problems in the SC league playoffs – the goalkeeper's bad mistake was fate

Pelicans got a big away win against Helsinki on Friday and took a 2–0 lead in the quarter-final series.

HIFK couldn't grab the opening win of the SM league quarter-final series on Friday night in Helsinki.

Lahti Pelicans were rude guests and grabbed the second place in the semi-finals with a score of 4–1.

HIFK's fate befell the goalkeeper Roope Taponen a terrible mistake with just under three minutes left in the match. Taponen had a bad time with the puck, and the Pelicans Lubos Horky was allowed to hit the game tool into practically an empty fist. He took the people of Lahti to a 2–1 lead.

In the opening set Aatu Jämsenin The 1–0 lead goal also slipped easily behind Taponen's back.

Head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen said shortly after the match that he already had time to console Tapos a little.

“These are precisely the moments in which we are together. We humbly accept the result,” Peltonen said.

See also HS Turku One word in the court papers was to pay a former player of the Finnish national team 20,000 euros - FC Inter cleverly took advantage of a typo Roope Tapose had a difficult evening.

HIFK's star center Jori Lehterä thought that Taponen would quickly get over the events of Friday night.

“He is a professional. There's no problem with that. We sulk for ten minutes and then pump ourselves up for the next match,” Lehterä said.

At the end of the third period Ryan Lasch and Juhamatti Aaltonen embellished the final scores when HIFK sought an equalizer without a goalkeeper. HIFK's only goal was scored in the second period Joonas Rask.

HIFK is in bad trouble now. In practice, the team already has to win on Saturday in Lahti, as a 0–3 loss in the match series would probably be too much.

In addition to Taponen's mistake, HIFK fell to one of its original sins on Friday: inefficiency. HIFK mostly controlled the events on the field and created enough scoring opportunities, but did not finish effectively this time either.

On the other hand, the Pelicans goaltender Niklas Kokko played excellently.

Friday night's match, expected to be hot, progressed calmly until the third set. In that, HIFK suddenly received a huge boost. The red shirts tackled almost everything possible and created a lot of scoring opportunities.

However, HIFK did not manage to use its searching time to its advantage. This has been the team's problem all season. From HIFK's star chart, for example, Lehterä and Julius Nättinen wandered in the shadows for Friday's match.

“It's harder to get places in the playoffs. The center is kept tighter than in the regular season”, Lehterä admitted after the match.

“Even today, we didn't get the upper hand even once. There would have been a couple of tricks in the trick bag, but now I couldn't throw any tricks,” Lehterä continued.

The Pelicans the guest performance was mature. Although HIFK controlled the puck, Pelicans defended the center closely and forced HIFK to shoot from a distance. When goalkeeper Kokko didn't give loose pucks, the home team's scoring was painful.

However, head coach Peltonen was quite satisfied with HIFK's performances.

“Today was playoff hockey at its best. We were just on the wrong side in terms of the result,” Peltonen said.

Rask, who completed HIFK's goal, was especially happy with HIFK's performance in the third period.

“In the third set, we found the style we have to play with. We woke up to play. Now we have to load the same for Saturday, then we will definitely be able to turn the game into a win,” said Rask.

HIFK's Home Audience had enough in the final moments of the match, and the stand quickly emptied even before the end of the match.

HIFK and Pelicans will meet again on Saturday.